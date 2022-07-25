ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rubio fires back at Buttigieg over same-sex marriage legislation

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuI4X_0grptWam00
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) fired back at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Sunday after the Biden administration official called out the Florida senator for saying that legislation protecting same-sex marriage would be a “stupid waste of time.”

Rubio, in a 58-second long video on Twitter, called Buttigieg a “Harvard-educated Transportation secretary” who he said didn’t know the difference between state and federal levels.

The Florida Republican added that, on the federal level, he focuses on “federal problems that matter to real people.”

“I’ll give you a real problem. We have a Transportation secretary named Pete Buttigieg, who believes that highways can be racist. Who believes that $5 gas, which is killing working Americans, is a great thing, because that means people are going to drive less or because everyone’s going to go out and buy a $65,000 electric car with a Chinese battery in it,” he said.

He added that he will focus on “real problems” and not on an agenda that he believes is “dictated by a bunch of affluent elite liberals” and a “bunch of Marxist misfits, who sadly today control the agenda of the modern Democratic Party.”

Rubio posted the video hours after Buttigieg told CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper that he didn’t know why Rubio wouldn’t have time to help safeguard same-sex marriages if he has the time to fight against Disney.

Buttigieg, the first openly LGTBQ+ Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate, was responding to remarks Rubio made after the House advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify marriage rights for same-sex and interracial couples.

Democrats introduced the bill after concerns about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in a decision overturning Roe v. Wade, in which he also called on the court to revisit other rights including marriage equality.

Updated at 9:24 a.m.

Judy Caradori
2d ago

why don't people mind their own business. Don't you have work to go to or Family to help take care of. We are suppose to have the right of Freedom but the way GOP is going about it we aren't going to have any left. It is their lifes their business. Have you people ever try to respect people and not put people down because of their lifestyle GOD is our only judge. Did GOD make you Saints ha ha i didn't think. Do something constructive in your life mind your own business.

Kathy Porter
2d ago

As a gay woman I really hate to say that Rubio actually made some good points about the electric cars and China made batteries and definitely on 💯 with the $5 gas prices and rapidly rising inflation destroying working Americans.

Grey Wolf
2d ago

if I am a brick layer my job is to lay bricks as best and straight as possible. If I am a farmer my job is to farm and reap as much harvest as possible. if you are secretary of transportation I think your job would focus on correcting the logistics and transportation issues that currently besieged this country. Just do your job!!

