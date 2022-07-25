ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey has not freed man wanted by Haiti despite court ruling -lawyer

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNWUi_0grpt7r600

ANKARA, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkey has not released a man wanted by Haiti over his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, his lawyer said on Monday, despite a court rejecting his extradition and ruling he should be freed three weeks ago.

Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence. His wife was wounded in the attack. read more

Businessman Samir Handal, a Jordanian national, was detained on an Interpol red notice as he transited through Turkey on his way from the United States to Jordan last November. read more

His lawyers said the red notice was later suspended at their request pending a final review.

A Turkish court rejected Haiti's extradition request for Handal on July 4 and ruled he should be released. read more

Lawyer Mahmut Barlas said Turkish authorities had decided to deport Handal following the court ruling but that a travel ban issued this month over the red notice was preventing the deportation.

"My client is illegally being deprived of his liberty based on the falsely argued existence of a red notice," Barlas told Reuters.

"This is an illegal, egregious and direct violation of Interpol data rules and (the) Turkish Penal Code," Barlas said.

He said Handal had been held in a deportation centre since July 5 and was transferred to Istanbul Airport on July 15 before being returned after the deportation process was halted.

"The travel ban applied without a court order should be lifted immediately," Barlas added.

Interpol did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the status of the red notice against Handal.

Handal has said he only rented a house to Emmanuel Sanon, a suspected mastermind of the assassination, and did not know of any plans to kill Moise.

Handal's lawyers have said he should not be extradited because he would be subject to hard labour in Haiti. They also emphasised the political uncertainty in the country.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Sanon
BBC

Myanmar: Military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Four democracy activists have been executed by Myanmar's military in what is believed to be the first use of capital punishment in decades. The four - including activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw - were accused of committing "terror acts". They were sentenced to death in a closed-door...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Turkey#Extradition#Assassination#Ankara#Jordanian#Interpol#Turkish#Lawyer Mahmut Barlas
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
UPI News

Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs

July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy