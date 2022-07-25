ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man’s Body Found Floating In The Water Near Courtney Campbell Causeway

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – A man’s body has been discovered in the water by the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa Monday.

According to Tampa Police Department, they received a call to the 911 emergency center around 6:35 a.m. in reference to a body in the water.

Officers reported to the south side of the causeway, where they found a man floating in the water.

This is a developing story and as more details are released, we will update this story.

