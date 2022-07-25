ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana’s jobless rate shows slight increase in June

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 3 days ago
Job ads seen in a newspaper classified section.

Indiana’s jobless rate in June was 2.4%, up from 2.2% from May, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported.

While the unemployment rate rose slightly from May to June, it marked the ninth consecutive month the state’s jobless rate was below 3%, the state said. The U.S. jobless rate in June was 3.6%.

The state said Indiana’s labor force participation rate was 63.1%, up from 62.9% in May. The national labor force participation rate was 62.2%.

The state’s total labor force in June was 3,378,333, with 3,298,530 employed and 79,803 unemployed but seeking employment.

The state said there were 156,813 job listings in Indiana in June. A total of 14,757 residents were receiving unemployment benefits in June.

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

