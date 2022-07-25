Indiana’s jobless rate shows slight increase in June

Job ads seen in a newspaper classified section.

Indiana’s jobless rate in June was 2.4%, up from 2.2% from May, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported.

While the unemployment rate rose slightly from May to June, it marked the ninth consecutive month the state’s jobless rate was below 3%, the state said. The U.S. jobless rate in June was 3.6%.

The state said Indiana’s labor force participation rate was 63.1%, up from 62.9% in May. The national labor force participation rate was 62.2%.

The state’s total labor force in June was 3,378,333, with 3,298,530 employed and 79,803 unemployed but seeking employment.

The state said there were 156,813 job listings in Indiana in June. A total of 14,757 residents were receiving unemployment benefits in June.