Congress & Courts

Same-sex marriage bill passes House but faces uncertain future in Senate

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing last month’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers are considering...

Biden tears into Trump over violence against police hours before ex-president returns to D.C. for campaign-style speech

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking "the courage to act" as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through "medieval hell" on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump's plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation's capital.
Bombshell report, dueling Pence speech disrupt Trump’s Washington return

WASHIINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates. ... Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for drug dealers and again falsely claims he won the 2020 presidential election. ... An anti-Greitens group spends big in Missouri Senate. ... A new poll shows Sen. Raphael Warnock up in Georgia Senate, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp ahead in Georgia Governor (though both leads are within margin of error). ... And the DCCC gets backlash from Democratic lawmakers for meddling in Michigan-03. But first: On the very day Donald Trump made his first visit to Washington, D.C. since leaving the White House a year and a half ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt that the Justice Department will hold everyone — and anyone — criminally responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 accountable.
AG Garland says Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation

In an exclusive interview, Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions of whether former President Trump’s potential candidacy would impact the Department of Justice’s Jan. 6 investigation. Garland tells NBC News’ Lester Holt, “We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that's what we do. We don't pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”July 26, 2022.
Merrick Garland calls Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe the ‘most wide-ranging investigation in its history’

The Justice Department plans to prosecute anyone who was “criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday, speaking more expansively than he has previously about a federal criminal investigation that appears to have moved far beyond the rioters who attacked the Capitol.
Manchin makes his deal but what will Kyrsten Sinema do?

Senate Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., threw a legitimate curveball at their Senate colleagues Wednesday when they abruptly announced a reconciliation deal much broader than almost anyone thought possible just days ago. But Manchin hasn’t been the only Democratic stumbling block to passage of any deal...
Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, tax and health care bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last night that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had agreed on a sweeping energy, tax and health care package just weeks after saying would not support new climate spending or taxes. NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down why Sen. Manchin could have changed his mind on the legislation and how the White House is responding to the deal. July 28, 2022.
Senate passes massive package to boost U.S. computer chip production

WASHINGTON — The Senate approved a sweeping package Wednesday to boost domestic production of computer chips and help the U.S. stay competitive with China. The 64-33 vote was a rare bipartisan victory a little more than three months before the crucial November midterms; 17 Republicans joined all Democratic-voting senators in voting yes. The package, known as “CHIPS-plus,” now heads to the House, which is expected to pass it by the end of the week and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
