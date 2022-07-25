ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

FinTechs Tune Up Payments to Keep Small Trucking Companies Humming

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a tough year for smaller players in the trucking industry, those owner-operators and small fleets who might be operating as few as one or two trucks. First there was the spike in the price of diesel, which has only recently started to come down. Then there was the lowering...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

6 Million Extra Containers Are Flooding the Global Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to a new analysis from Container xChange. Freight rates have come down by approximately an average of 20 percent since the beginning of the year 2022 and these will continue to slide gradually, but there will not be a massive decrease because the underlying disruptions in the supply chain are still in place, said Container xChange, a tech platform built to simplify the logistics of container movement. Inflation has started to stress the U.S. and the European Union economies. With inflation and...
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers

The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Trucking Companies#Tune Up#Business Management#Cloudtrucks Co Founder#Ct Credit#Visa
Carscoops

Jeep’s Plant Closure Could Signal The End Of The Joint Venture Era In China

Recent news of Stellantis closing its only operating Jeep production facility in China surprised the automotive world just days ago. While the automaker will continue to sell Jeep products in the country, the shift to an import-only model is telling. It could very well mark the end of the joint-venture era as automakers know it in China, the world’s largest market.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
NBC News

Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory

Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Freethink

This portable wind turbine folds up and fits in your backpack

Wind is a big industry. In the U.S., wind is responsible for producing more than 9% of all electricity, and it’s doing so at rates more than 20% cheaper compared to 2010. The natural energy source is big business in physical terms, too: On sprawling wind farms across the nation, turbines tower more than 280 feet into the sky where they exploit the stronger winds found at higher altitudes.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Inflation Brings Worries by the Truckload as Freight Demand Slows

Demand for freight transportation is slowing as consumers cope with rising inflation, executives at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings said Wednesday (July 20) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “We expect that demand may moderate as the consumer digests and deals with higher inflation and uncertainty in the economy,” Knight-Swift President...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Sionic, MX Partner Team on Consumer Bank Payments

Consumer-to-business (C2B) payments firm Sionic on Wednesday (July 27) announced a partnership with open finance platform MX that will help to link consumer bank accounts and enable Sionic’s Pay-by-Bank services across the U.S., according to a joint press release. Sionic has integrated MX’s Instant Account Verification (IAV) and Account...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Amazon Offering $20,000 Grants To Sustainable Small Businesses

Sustainable small businesses have been rising in popularity in recent years as consumers are prepared to spend more to buy products from them. Observers have described these ventures—also called green business—as having a beneficial and strong impact on the environment locally or globally. The enterprises have been designated as being advantageous to the community, society, and economy.
BUSINESS
pymnts

MENA Food Delivery Service Bucks Global Downward Trend as Europe Business Retreats

The food delivery space has been having a rough time lately, particularly in Europe. Since the beginning of the year, U.K.’s Deliveroo and German online delivery service Delivery Hero have lost about half of their value on the stock market, and another German on-demand grocery delivery company, Gorillas, has pulled out of Italy and Belgium.
WORLD
rigzone.com

Brage Well Comes Up Dry

Wintershall Dea has today confirmed that no hydrocarbons were found in the Brage South exploration well offshore Norway. — Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has today confirmed that no hydrocarbons were found in the Brage South exploration well offshore Norway. Wintershall Dea said that the well, designated 31/4-A-13...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Truckers Still Feel Supply Chain Strain Despite Slower Demand

The demand for trucking and other freight services slowed during the second quarter but still exceeds the capacity of a supply chain tested by the rising costs of labor, maintenance and other expenses. Executives at commercial transport companies shared these views during their quarterly earnings calls over the last week,...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

F&B Brands Push Back on Shift to Private Label

As grocery retailers observe consumers shifting to private-label items in the face of rising prices, leading food and beverage (F&B) brands are standing their ground, arguing that this trend is not the threat to their business that some might imagine. The Kraft Heinz Company, for one, parent of a wide...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Alogrand COO Named Blockchain Company’s New CEO

The chief executive of blockchain company Alogrand has stepped down, and the company’s chief operating officer will take his place. As the Boston firm said in a news release Wednesday (July 27), W. Sean Ford has been named Alogrand’s interim CEO, replacing outgoing Chief Executive G. Steven Kokinos, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Kokonis is set to remain with Alogrand as a senior advisor until the middle of next year.
BOSTON, MA
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy