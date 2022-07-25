Twins Beat Tigers, Sweep Two Game Set

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice on Thursday. Neither coach Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht would speculate on the severity of the injury, which occurred with players wearing shorts, shirts and helmets during a non-contact two-minute drill on the second day of training camp workouts. “It’s unfortunate right now because there was nothing fancy going on in there,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to look at the tape and see what happened. It didn’t look like anything.” Licht said it could be a few days before the Buccaneers learn how long Jensen might be sidelined.

