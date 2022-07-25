Twins Beat Tigers, Sweep Two Game Set

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice on Thursday. Neither coach Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht would speculate on the severity of the injury, which occurred with players wearing shorts, shirts and helmets during a non-contact two-minute drill on the second day of training camp workouts. “It’s unfortunate right now because there was nothing fancy going on in there,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to look at the tape and see what happened. It didn’t look like anything.” Licht said it could be a few days before the Buccaneers learn how long Jensen might be sidelined.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray burst through the locker room door Thursday morning, marched up to the podium for an impromptu media session, and declared that there have been no “shortcuts” to success during his football career, no matter what strange addendums are on his new contract. Then the Arizona Cardinals quarterback paused and grinned for a moment: “No pun intended.” In a rare show of public emotion, the 5-foot-10 Murray vociferously defended his study habits a few days after the NFL Network reported there was a unique addendum to his $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandates at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks each season. It also says the quarterback can’t be distracted by “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet.”
