Samsung Foundry started the production of 3nm chipsets last month. Yesterday they held a ceremony celebrating the shipment of the first batch of chips. The 3nm chipsets come with a new process completely different from the usual FinFET design. This new process is called Gate All Around or simple GAA. Samsung has been researching this since the early 2000s and was experimenting with the design since 2017. Now they have finally started shipping chips with this technology.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO