HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On the third day of the trial of Kayvon Ward, the defense took the floor – and so did someone that was considered debatable to testify. That person was Kayvon Ward himself, the man on trial for Capital Murder in connection to the death of Hot Springs Police Officer Brent Scrimshire on March 10, 2020.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO