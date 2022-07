ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were shot overnight in Rocky Mount and police are investigating whether the crimes are related. Officers say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 200 block of High Street around 2:45 Sunday morning. Soon after, they were told that Kenquasis Mckenzie was in the emergency room of UNC Nash Healthcare with gunshot wounds to his legs.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO