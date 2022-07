A school district in Georgia had to pause the rollout of a new logo after it triggered outrage among parents for apparent similarities to a Nazi symbol.The Cobb County School District issued a clarification on Tuesday and said that it has halted the distribution of the logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta.The new logo depicted an eagle, which is the school’s mascot, over the school’s initials ES. Parents pointed out that the logo bore resemblance to the Nazi eagle. Developed originally by the Nazi Party in Germany in the 1920, the logo showed an eagle holding a...

MARIETTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO