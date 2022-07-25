ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan, MN

Man crashes into Morgan cemetery Friday

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Morgan MN-) A man from Redwood Falls had a medical emergency and suffered serious injuries after crashing into a Morgan...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Woman dead following crash with garbage truck in West-Central MN

NEAR RAYMOND, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and a man is hurt following a crash involving a garbage truck and a minivan. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Tuesday, July 26 at a rural intersection near Raymond, MN. Authorities are not saying...
RAYMOND, MN
kchkradio.net

Four injured in Nicollet County crash

(MANKATO FREE PRESS) LE SUEUR — Four motorists sustained injuries Sunday in a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur, according to a State Patrol report. A Chevy Equinox driven by Jerrold Duane Parker, 69, of Eagle Lake, and a Kia OSX driven by Christopher...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redwood Falls, MN
Redwood Falls, MN
Accidents
Morgan, MN
Accidents
City
Morgan, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Redwood Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Morgan, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Willmar man told firefighters he was "wasted" following fatal head-on crash

NEW LONDON, Minn. -- An 18-year-old Willmar man faces serious charges accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana prior to a fatal head-on crash over the weekend. According to charges filed in Kandiyohi County, Daniel Lohse faces criminal vehicular homicide while under influence of alcohol, criminal vehicular operation under influence of alcohol, DWI and underage drinking and driving. The former two counts are felonies while the latter two are misdemeanors. During the overnight hours Sunday, Lohse was allegedly driving drunk after leaving a house party in New London when he swerved into an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver and...
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Woman Killed In Collision With Garbage Truck

RAYMOND -- A woman was killed when the van she was driving collided with a garbage truck. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m. about five miles south of Raymond. The driver of the van was a 56-year-old woman from Willmar. She was...
RAYMOND, MN
willmarradio.com

One Person Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash Near Raymond Tuesday Morning

(Edwards Township, Kandiyohi Co. MN)--- On Tuesday morning at approximately 9:44 a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a garbage truck and a 2003 Dodge Caravan at the intersection of 60th St SW & 105th Ave SW, which is located approximately five miles east of Raymond. The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 56 year old female from Willmar, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the garbage truck was a 47 year old male from Atwater. He received minor injuries and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel.
RAYMOND, MN
marshallradio.net

3 people injured in crash at intersection of Highways 212 and 23 east of Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS (KMHL) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Highways 212 and 23 east of Granite Falls. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 54-year-old Holly Mae Renville, of Browns Valley, was driving a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan that was involved in a crash with a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Kyler James Jelen, 26, of Granite Falls.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Michael#Traffic Accident
kduz.com

Hutchinson Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Hutchinson man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night north of Hutchinson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Ethan Johnston was transported to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the crash in the area of County Road 7...
HUTCHINSON, MN
knsiradio.com

Missing Man Found Injured Near Lake In Kandiyohi County

(KNSI) – An 87-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s was rescued after being found at the bottom of a steep embankment. The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 on Sunday night by the missing man’s family, who said he hadn’t been seen since that morning. Deputies began a search around the man’s last known location in the 6000 block of Long Lake Road in Dovre Township.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Three injured in two-vehicle collision in Yellow Medicine County Sunday

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Yellow Medicine County Sunday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on July 24 Holly Mae Renville, age 54, of Browns Valley, was driving a Dodge minivan westbound on Highway 212. At about 9:17 p.m., at the intersection with Highway 23, the minivan crashed with a northbound Ford Explorer being driven by Kyler James Jelen, age 26, of Granite Falls.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Body of Hutchinson man found in car near Cedar Mills

(Cedar Mills MN-) The Meeker County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car northwest of Cedar Mills. They say at 6:11 a.m. Monday morning they received a report of a deceased male in a vehicle that was parked alongside the road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Meeker County Deputies and Detectives responded to the scene. The male was identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter of Hutchinson. Sutter was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Also assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
HUTCHINSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
willmarradio.com

Missing elderly man found safe north of Willmar

(Willmar MN-) A rural Willmar family Sunday reported an 87-year-old man missing from his home in the 6000 Block of Long Lake Road in Dovre Township, north of Willmar. The man suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and had last been seen Sunday morning, and he was reported missing to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department at 7:30 p.m. Deputies began an extensive search in the area of the residence and surrounding area. The man was found a short time later at the bottom of a steep embankment near the shoreline of Point Lake, behind his residence. He was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide after fatal crash Sunday

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday on charges accusing him of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman in a crash Sunday morning. 18-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide, Criminal Vehicular Operation, DWI and Underage Drinking. He appeared before Judge Stephanie Beckman and unconditional bail was set at 250,000 dollars. His next court date was set for August 3rd.
WILLMAR, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Arrested After Confrontation in Meeker County

A Glencoe man was arrested after an incident involving a gun Sunday morning in Meeker County. At 2:19 a.m. the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of several vehicles doing burnouts on the road at the intersection of 215th Street and 575th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Upon arrival,...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medical emergency crash ends in Morgan graveyard with significant injuries

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Redwood Falls driver had a medical emergency, causing a crash that ended in a graveyard and seriously injured the motorist. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday. According to a crash report by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office,...
Southern Minnesota News

Welcome man arrested in Winnebago on outstanding warrants, fleeing police

A Welcome man was arrested Sunday night on outstanding warrants in Winnebago after allegedly fleeing police. Christian Michael Jagodzinske, 25, was taken into custody without incident. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office said they received information that Jagodzinske would be in Winnebago. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Highway 169 on...
WINNEBAGO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy