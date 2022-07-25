Man crashes into Morgan cemetery Friday

(Willmar MN-) A rural Willmar family Sunday reported an 87-year-old man missing from his home in the 6000 Block of Long Lake Road in Dovre Township, north of Willmar. The man suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and had last been seen Sunday morning, and he was reported missing to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department at 7:30 p.m. Deputies began an extensive search in the area of the residence and surrounding area. The man was found a short time later at the bottom of a steep embankment near the shoreline of Point Lake, behind his residence. He was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO