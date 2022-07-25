ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genius Group Edtech arm, GeniusU, named a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in KPMG Report

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Y9Su_0grppUyA00

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--

GeniusU, the Edtech arm of Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS), has been named as a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in the KPMG & HSBC “Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific 2022” Report. The businesses listed in the report have been identified as those that will make a lasting impact on the global business landscape over the next decade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005437/en/

KPMG GeniusU (Photo: Business Wire)

The joint study by KPMG and HSBC covers the Asia Pacific’s technology-focused start-up landscape and identifies businesses that are the emerging giants in the region. It has listed the top 10 companies in various locations, including Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, India, Hong Kong and Singapore. GeniusU was listed as one of the top 10 in the Singapore region and sits alongside businesses in the Fintech, Audiotech and Web3 sectors. GeniusU, being an edtech platform company, is well placed to sit alongside these other disruptive tech businesses.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder, and CEO of Genius Group comments, “We are delighted to have been recognised as an emerging giant and as the only edtech company listed for Singapore, this is a testament to our growth and global strategy. Our roots are in Singapore, but our reach is global, and we will continue to expand our community around the world.”

KPMG & HSBC’s analysis was based on pitchbook data and looked at 6,472 companies originating in the Asia Pacific region with valuations of US$500 million or less.

The full report can be downloaded here: https://home.kpmg/xx/en/home/insights/2022/07/emerging-giants-in-asia-pacific.html

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech, and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial, and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the “Pre-IPO Group”), and four companies being acquired at the time of the closing of the IPO (the “IPO Acquisitions”).

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via the Pre-IPO Group’s AI-powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown through organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions are the first step towards this. They include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Squared Education, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; the University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England, UK.

Genius Group’s post-IPO plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the start of trading of the ordinary shares. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005437/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Ruth Shearman, Senior Account Manager, Adia PR

Tel: +44 7971 138303 Email:gns@adiapr.co.uk

Alison Shadrack, Director, Adia PR

Tel: +44 7794 540221 Email:gns@adiapr.co.uk

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SINGAPORE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER EDUCATION OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION

SOURCE: Genius Group

PUB: 07/25/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/25/2022 08:02 AM

