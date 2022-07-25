ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Lifespin Significantly Expands its Proprietary Database of Human Health Profiles in Oncology Under Newly Established Cooperative Scientific Agreement with the Medical University of Graz

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24k4jV_0grppSCi00

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--

Lifespin GmbH, based in Regensburg (Germany), with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, announced today that it has entered into a scientific collaborative agreement with Biobank Graz and the Clinical Division of Oncology of the Medical University of Graz (Austria) to expand its proprietary database of metabolic human health profiles in the field of oncology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005048/en/

Participating providers and laboratories get access to Lifespin’s proprietary software. With its scalability as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deep health data insights can be made available globally to participating organizations. The metabolic status of an individual is measured quantitatively with NMR and processed with Lifespin™ proprietary advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms for the determination of health status and diagnosis of diseases and results are delivered via the cloud (Illustration: Lifespin GmbH).

Under the agreement, Lifespin will be able to analyze and capture the metabolic profiles from more than 25,000 longitudinal human blood samples involving approximately 4,800 oncological patients. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are excited about this very important partnership with the Medical University and with Biobank of Med Uni Graz, which we anticipate will be an aperture for further joint programs,” said Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of Lifespin GmbH. “The extraordinary depth of the data we will be able to analyze as a result of this important agreement will not only allow us to gain further insights to detect malignant diseases earlier, but will also provide valuable information on metabolic changes in cancer patients over time, notably to better understand individual treatment response and, post treatment and in remission, to improve patient monitoring and follow-up.”

Lifespin has already gathered a significant database of health profiles in oncology. “This substantial addition of about 25,000 longitudinal oncological patient samples to our already significant and proprietary database will enable us to further advance our algorithms to help clinicians detect diseases earlier, and more reliably customize treatment and monitoring options for patients using metabolomics as a valuable guide,” Tinazli added.

“Our scientific cooperation with Lifespin supports our central goal as physician scientists to apply translational cancer research towards clinical diagnostics and treatment implementations,” said Prof. Philipp Jost, Director of the Clinical Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Graz and member of the steering board of the Biobank Graz. “The Lifespin platform enables us to conduct metabolic analysis of samples from cancer patients at unprecedented depth and speed, providing a very important steppingstone for detecting cancer earlier and monitoring treatment responses more efficiently.”

Lifespin GmbH is a deep data company that is mapping the metabolic profiles of human health. The company is developing a groundbreaking, automated, highly scalable, and cost-effective next generation health diagnostics platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to quantitatively identify variations in a person’s metabolism from the healthy baseline of relevant peer groups in its database. These variations can be linked to diseases with high sensitivity and specificity. Lifespin combines biology, deep data, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies to enable digital metabolic insights for precision diagnostics and personalized disease management.

Earlier this year, to advance its research and development opportunities, and in preparation of its market entry, Lifespin GmbH announced the establishment of a U.S. subsidiary, Lifespin, Inc., based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Commercial products in the regulated space will be software algorithms for health testing, scalable via the cloud as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Development efforts are ongoing for a suite of products in the field of oncology to further extend Lifespin’s product portfolio over the coming years to be made available to participating providers and laboratories.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any projections of revenues, gross margins, earnings, or other financial items; statements regarding strategies or plans for future operations; statements concerning new features, enhancements, or upgrades to our existing applications or plans for future applications; statements relating to the expected performance or benefits of our offerings; statements about current or future economic conditions; and any other statements of expectation or belief. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements that we may make.

Lifespin ( www.lifespin.health ) is a deep data company that maps human health based on snapshots of metabolic states. Lifespin has standardized the baseline for human health to detect distinct deviations in the human metabolism caused by diseases. Studies show that pathogenesis impacts metabolism, causing specific changes in the presence and quantity of metabolites. Lifespin is building an in-house biobank that already consists of more than 200,000 human blood samples. Lifespin’s proprietary diagnostic technology platform can quantitatively capture individual metabolisms, i.e., up to hundreds of metabolite concentrations with a single Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) measurement. Utilizing its proprietary technology, Lifespin is performing quantitative in-house measurements of metabolomes, digitizing metabolic profiles that include billions of metabolic relationships. These digital metabolic profiles allow systematic mapping across various health conditions and will enable differential diagnosis and early detection of health conditions, staging of diseases, monitoring of treatment success and personalized medicine. Lifespin’s first regulatory approved Software-as-IVD will be for the early differential diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis and is expected in Europe in 2022, and thereafter in the United States. Additional tests for the detection of neurological, cancer, and inflammatory diseases are in the pipeline. Lifespin’s cloud-based business model is built on its proprietary Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for diagnostics and health information and is globally scalable. Lifespin’s advisory board consists of key opinion leaders such as James Rothman (Nobel Laureate in Physiology/Medicine, Sterling Professor of Cell Biology, Yale University, New Haven, CT USA) and other prominent leaders in the relevant fields of study.

Biobank Graz ( https://biobank.medunigraz.at/en/ ) is one of the largest clinical biobanks in the world. Around 20 million individual specimens of body fluids and human tissue are stored here. Biobank Graz allows restricted access to these specimens and associated data for scientific research purposes and projects that have received an approval by the local ethics commission and the legal department. The common goal is to develop approaches to diagnosing and treating disease.

Neue Stiftingtalstraße 2 / Entrance B /Second floor, 8010 Graz

T: +43 316 385 72716

F: +43 316 385 72731

E: biobank@medunigraz.at

Medical University of Graz ( https://www.medunigraz.at/en/ )

“Pioneering Minds – Caring for Patients’ Health and Well-Being

In the spirit of this motto, the broad field of competence at Medical University of Graz rests on three main pillars:

  • Future-oriented and innovative education for students and people interested in professional development
  • Competitive and internationally networked cutting-edge research from basic science to clinical application
  • Personalized and state-of-the-art patient care at University Hospital Graz

Everyone at Med Uni Graz is involved in implementing its manifold projects: Scientists, researchers, doctors, students, teachers and many other staff members in different occupational groups see themselves as pioneering minds that make up the spirit and innovative power of Med Uni Graz through their daily work and their respectful and open cooperation.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005048/en/

CONTACT: Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO, ali.tinazli@lifespin.health , +1 310-467-1112 and +49-160-257-3458

David Paine, Public Relations, PaineLab, david@painelab.com, +1 949-233-0050

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES EUROPE GERMANY AUSTRIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE RESEARCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT ONCOLOGY TECHNOLOGY GENETICS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH

SOURCE: Lifespin GmbH

PUB: 07/25/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/25/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russian expert at Griner's trial discusses medical cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner acknowledged in court earlier this month that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. “We are not arguing that Brittney took it here as a medicine. We are still saying that she involuntarily brought it here because she was in a rush,” defense attorney Alexander Boykov said after the hearing. Another member of Griner’s defense team previously submitted a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending the basketball player use medical cannabis to treat pain. During Tuesday’s court session, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about worldwide use of medicinal cannabis.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Two Boston hospitals are among America's best, U.S. News says

BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the nation's best hospitals, and two in Boston make the Top 20.Massachusetts General Hospital is eighth and Brigham and Women's Hospital is 14th on the magazines "2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll."Last year, Mass General came in fifth, while the Brigham was in the same spot. The Brigham was also ranked fourth in cancer treatment again through its association with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Earlier this year, Mass General received approval from the state for a $2 billion expansion project in downtown Boston.Mayo Clinic took the top spot for the seventh year in a row.The ranking is based on ratings for 20 benchmark procedures and 15 specialty care areas. This year, new ratings cover ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgery.Click here for the full list. 
BOSTON, MA
Fast Company

Why businesses are embracing the automation era

What immediate image comes to mind when you hear the word “robot”? It’s likely a physical machine, perhaps resembling a human, which can replicate certain human movements and functions automatically. Pop culture may have dramatized our perception of robots—like R2D2 and Wall-E—but, in reality, it is software robots that are hard at work behind the scenes getting your prescriptions refilled, sending your online order to your doorstep, and reminding you of an upcoming appointment.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Associated Press

U.S Army’s Newest Armored Combat Vehicle Powered By Allison Transmission

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s first newly designed armored combat vehicle fielded in more than four decades. The Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program is one of the U.S. Army’s highest priority modernization initiatives. The Army is expected to purchase more than 500 MPF vehicles through 2035, collectively representing approximately $250 million in revenue for Allison’s defense end market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005491/en/ Allison’s 3040 MX™️ cross-drive transmission will provide the propulsion, steering and braking functionalities of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle, the U.S. Army’s first newly designed armored combat vehicle fielded in more than four decades. (Photo: Business Wire)
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Propanc Biopharma’s CSO Reflects on Unique Anti-Cancer Effects of PRP Discovered Over Past Decade

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Dr Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, reflects on the unique anti-cancer effects of PRP discovered as a result of the significant and diligent research invested by the Company and its joint research team over the past decade. PRP is a proenzyme therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors. This unique approach could become an effective tool in the fight against metastatic cancer, which is the main cause of patient death for sufferers. PRP is considered unique because rather than kill cancer cells like most standard therapies, proenzymes induce cancer cells to differentiate so they are no longer malignant and die off naturally, “thus preventing these dangerous cells to spread and metastasize,” according to Dr Kenyon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005483/en/ PRP represents a new advancement in the treatment of cancer by inducing cell differentiation, impairing angiogenesis, inhibiting cancer stem cell formation and blocking the EMT process. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CANCER
UPI News

Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says

July 27 (UPI) -- Vitamin D supplements, though widely recommended for bone health, don't lower the risk of fractures in healthy older adults, a large study has found. The analysis was prompted by inconsistent data on whether vitamin D supplements reduce broken bones in the general population, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School in Boston, said in a news release.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Rothman
Motley Fool

Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and Blink Charging Stocks All Dropped Monday

Tesla's growing success is becoming a headache for these early-stage EV companies. Lucid announced new executives to lead its global push. Charging network companies may have to battle Tesla domestically if it opens its Supercharger network to non-Tesla owners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Armory Square Ventures Announces Groundbreaking Translation Prize to Fuel Literary Creativity and Extend Reach of South Asian Literature

SKANEATELES, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Armory Square Ventures, a technology venture capital firm operating across New York State, announced its launch today of the Armory Square Prize for South Asian Literature in Translation. The new annual prize awards a talented literary translator with book publication. The winning manuscript, selected by a jury of peers, will be a translation of a literary work from one South Asian language into English. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005398/en/ The Armory Square Prize has a jury comprised of award-winning specialists in South Asian and non-South Asian literary translation (Photo: Business Wire)
SKANEATELES, NY
The Associated Press

Textron Aviation Defense Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine achieves Military Type Certification from the United States Air Force

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Textron Aviation Defense today announced the Beechcraft AT-6E Wolverine has achieved Military Type Certification (MTC) from the United States Air Force, paving the way for continued global sales of the light attack aircraft. The AT-6E is a multi-mission aircraft system designed to meet a wide variety of warfighter and peacekeeper needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005324/en/ U.S. Air Force Photo by Andrea Jenkins
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Black-owned East Chop Capital Distributes Additional $1 Million from Investments in Hot U.S. Vacation Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- East Chop Capital announced today that it has distributed an additional $1 million to investors from the sale of two vacation rental homes in its inaugural real estate fund. The Orlando, FL and Martha’s Vineyard, MA property sales deliver a combined 197% ROI to its diverse investor base of 90% BIPOC, 10% White, and 18% women investors. With these asset sales and solid ongoing performance, their fund is on track to deliver 27% annual returns, net of fees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006224/en/ East Chop Capital Founders Carrington Carter and Calvin Butts, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Oncology#Scientific Research#Health Data#Biobank Graz#Participating#Nmr#Biobank Of Me
The Associated Press

Only 12% of U.S. Jobs Posted Online Disclose Salary But 98% of Job Seekers Say It’s Important to Know the Salary Before Applying, According to New Talent.com Survey

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Talent.com Inc. conducted a survey of 2,000 currently employed or job seeking residents of New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania in May and June with the goal of evaluating the importance of salary disclosure in job postings online to respondents when seeking a new position. The survey was inspired by the Salary Transparency in Job Advertisements Law that will start November 1, 2022 in New York City. All employers with four or more employees or one or more domestic workers are covered by this new provision of the law stating they must include a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005446/en/ Talent.com releases new report on Salary Transparency (Graphic: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TechCrunch

HR automation platform Omni wants to be the ‘Rippling of Southeast Asia’

The startup announced today it is coming out of stealth mode with $2.4 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round co-led by Alpha JWC Ventures and Picus Capital, with participation from FEBE Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Ratio Ventures and Frances Kang at Horizons Ventures. It also included investment from angel investors including former executives at U.S. HR software firms Namely and Ultimate Software.
The Associated Press

CytoImmune Therapeutics and City of Hope Announce First Patient Dosed in a Phase 1 Trial Evaluating a Novel Off-the-Shelf Engineered Natural Killer Cellular Therapy for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

LOS ANGELES & MONROVIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- CytoImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing a novel class of engineered natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapies, and City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CYTO-102, a novel cellular therapy consisting of PD-L1-positive tumor-reactive TRACK-NK TM cells. The trial is assessing CYTO-102 as a monotherapy and in combination with atezolizumab in patients with relapsed/refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005134/en/ This innovative therapy is generated by genetically modifying NK cells to secrete high levels of soluble IL-15, an immune-signaling molecule crucial for optimal antitumor responses with the patient’s own immune system. The engineered NK cells are primed with cytokines IL-12 and IL-18 along with other signals during manufacturing to induce PD-L1 expression. The PD-L1-positive TRACK-NK TM cells are naturally directed to the tumor microenvironment where they are designed to kill the cancer cells as well as to coordinate the adaptive or T cell response by the patient’s own immune system.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Boatsetter Sees a 200% Rise in Bookings as Consumers Opt for Local, On-Demand Opportunities to Enjoy Summer on the Water

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Consumers are increasingly opting for staycations and on-demand experiences on the water, according to new data from Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-water experiences and boat rentals in the United States. Boatsetter, which offers over 50,000 boat listings in 700 locations globally, saw a 200 percent increase in bookings year over year, with staycations, instant booking, and multi-day bookings as key factors in this growth spike. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005283/en/ Staycations, Instant and Multi-day Bookings are more popular on the Boatsetter platform than ever (Photo: Business Wire)
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

2022 Tech Hiring Trends: What Engineering and Talent Leaders Need to Know as the Tech Talent Market Shifts from Startups to Enterprise

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Karat, the world’s largest interviewing company, today released its 2022 Tech Hiring Trends report to help companies continue to hire strong technical talent while navigating the rapidly changing economic landscape. The report is based on a survey conducted by The Harris Poll of 556 engineering and talent leaders across industries including tech, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and banking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005308/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

“2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights” Focusing on the Theme of “Working Together Towards Fairer, More Equitable, Reasonable and Inclusive Global Rights Governance”

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- The China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS) and the China Foundation for Human Rights Development (CFHRD) have held the 2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights on July 26 th. About 200 senior officials, researchers and diplomats from nearly 70 countries and international organizations such as United Nations attended the event. CSHRS President Padma Choling, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) , said that all countries should adhere to the principles of shared destiny, tolerance and mutual appreciation, equal dialogue, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and building consensus on human rights development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005474/en/ 2022 Beijing Forum on Human Rights took place in China on July 26th (Photo: Business Wire)
CHINA
The Associated Press

Archer Successfully Completes Second Phase of Maker Flight Testing, Moves on to Third Phase Towards Full Transition

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has successfully completed all of its “critical azimuth” flight tests, marking the completion of the second of three key phases of flight testing. The purpose of these tests are to validate the crosswind capabilities of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft configuration and flight control systems. The company has now successfully flown Maker at increasing speeds of up to 15 knots, in various directions and attitudes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005621/en/ Archer’s Maker demonstrator aircraft in flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Predicting binding motifs of complex adsorbates using machine learning with a physics-inspired graph representation

Computational screening in heterogeneous catalysis relies increasingly on machine learning models for predicting key input parameters due to the high cost of computing these directly using first-principles methods. This becomes especially relevant when considering complex materials spaces such as alloys, or complex reaction mechanisms with adsorbates that may exhibit bi- or higher-dentate adsorption motifs. Here we present a data-efficient approach to the prediction of binding motifs and associated adsorption enthalpies of complex adsorbates at transition metals and their alloys based on a customized Wasserstein Weisfeiler"“Lehman graph kernel and Gaussian process regression. The model shows good predictive performance, not only for the elemental transition metals on which it was trained, but also for an alloy based on these transition metals. Furthermore, incorporation of minimal new training data allows for predicting an out-of-domain transition metal. We believe the model may be useful in active learning approaches, for which we present an ensemble uncertainty estimation approach.
CHEMISTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy