Ripple has remained a prominent name in the crypto market despite its woes in recent years. The digital asset was expected to crash as its case with the SEC raged on, but it has managed to maintain its hold on the market while building an effective community around itself. Nevertheless, the digital asset remains one of the few that didn’t hit its previous all-time high during the last bull run, sparking speculations of if it will ever return there.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO