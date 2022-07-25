ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman killed in Brooklyn, teen arrested

By Luke Funk
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Brooklyn woman. The NYPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m....

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 15

Saphire P.
3d ago

That was 1 of the the safest areas where I worked & when my family lived there & I would visit all the time years ago but now almost every where is a danger zone! Sad & Terrible!

Reply(8)
5
KEEP.THAT.SAME.ENGERY.
3d ago

Smh 🤦🏾‍♀️ tossed ya whole life away just know your gonna be treated and charge as adult wth 🤦🏽 is going on with these kids

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Kings Plaza mall robbery: Thief mugs 73-year-old woman

NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a thief who robbed a shopper at a mall in Brooklyn earlier this week. A man approached a 73-year-old woman exiting the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday and tried to grab her shoulder bag, the NYPD said.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health#Nypd#Murder#Violent Crime#Fox#Ems#Nyc Health Hospitals
fox5ny.com

Woman fatally mauled by family dog on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - A woman has died after being fatally mauled by a family dog on Long Island Wednesday afternoon. Nassau County Police say a husband came home around 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon to discover his 70-year-old wife had been fatally mauled by the family’s pit bull. Officials...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man leaves body in Brooklyn driveway: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
amny.com

Bronx shooting outside bodega leaves man shot in head

A Bronx shooting outside a bodega early on Wednesday morning left a 20-year-old man shot in the head, police reported. Two suspects connected to the shooting remain at large, law enforcement sources said. According to authorities, the violence happened at about 4:10 a.m. on July 27 outside the grocery store...
BRONX, NY
FireRescue1

Waldbaum’s supermarket fire: The historic fire that killed 6 FDNY firefighters

The 1978 roof collapse served as a wake-up call about the dangers hidden in building construction, specifically the weaknesses of trusses “Louise O’Conner had seen it happen right before her eyes, but couldn’t believe it. Hours later, she sat with her kids, Billy, Jr., Lisa Ann, and Jean Marie, watching television reports of the supermarket collapse and the six men who died in it. ‘Is that Dad?’ Billy Jr. asked as the screen showed a fireman being pulled from the rubble. ‘Dad’s dead, right?’ said one of his sisters.”
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teens charged with assaulting officers in NYC subway station

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fight between two NYPD officers and two teenagers in an East Harlem subway station on Saturday was caught on camera. Police said the incident began when a 16-year-old boy jumped a turnstile at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station and two officers approached him and a 16-year-old girl, who allegedly ducked under a turnstile.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Brooklyn bishop robbed for $400k in jewelry (and more) during livestream

A flashy Brooklyn bishop was robbed in the middle of his livestreamed service Sunday when gun-toting crooks accosted him at the podium before fleeing with $400,000 in jewelry, cops said. Rolls-Royce-driving Bishop Lamor Whitehead last made news in May, when he tried to negotiate the surrender of an accused subway...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy