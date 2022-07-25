Woman killed in Brooklyn, teen arrested

The 1978 roof collapse served as a wake-up call about the dangers hidden in building construction, specifically the weaknesses of trusses “Louise O’Conner had seen it happen right before her eyes, but couldn’t believe it. Hours later, she sat with her kids, Billy, Jr., Lisa Ann, and Jean Marie, watching television reports of the supermarket collapse and the six men who died in it. ‘Is that Dad?’ Billy Jr. asked as the screen showed a fireman being pulled from the rubble. ‘Dad’s dead, right?’ said one of his sisters.”

