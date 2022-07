Posey was a member of the Celtics' 2008 championship team. Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is adding some championship pedigree to his staff. Washington has hired NBA veteran James Posey as an assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday. Posey, 45, brings an impressive breadth of experience to the role – after his 12-year NBA career ended in 2011, he coached in the D-League before serving as an assistant with the Cavaliers from 2014-19. He won his first championship as a coach with Cleveland in 2016 to go along with his two titles as a player in Miami in 2006 and Boston in 2008.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO