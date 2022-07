WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A semi-truck crashed into a house in Winnebago County killing a baby inside the home. Officials say a 63-year-old man was driving the truck on i-41 near Oshkosh around six p.m. when the truck left the road, crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road, and smashed into the house. Deputies say the baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old. The truck driver had minor injuries.

