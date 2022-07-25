Jordan Palmer Believes Joe Burrow Will Take Another Step This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a record-setting second season, but his trainer believes he's going to be even better in 2022.

Quarterback guru Jordan Palmer spent time working with Burrow in California this offseason. They've trained together for a few years.

Palmer believes Burrow is going to take another step this season.

"This is the offseason where you go 'OK, now I know exactly what it takes. Now I know exactly what the routine, the schedule, the fatigue of an entire [season]. And he didn't play 17 games, he played 19 or 20," Palmer said on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. "I just think the approach, plus having a reference point and context for what a full season looks like puts him in position to I think take another step this year."

Burrow led the league in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards-per-attempt (8.9) last season. If he's even better this year, then there's no reason why the Bengals can't be one of the top contenders in the NFL.

