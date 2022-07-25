Eggs for breakfast? No, eggs for your hair

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One of the latest TikTok and Instagram trending events is the No Poo movement. That is, ditching shampoo for natural cleansers or just skipping the wash altogether.

The concept is that by not using traditional shampoo you won’t strip your hair of its natural oils. There is some science behind the method.

A local cosmetologist who spoke with KOIN 6 News said that, over time, your scalp will produce less oils and the oils it does produce will be necessary for your overall hair health.

But it’s a committment that might take weeks or months before your hair adjusts. Most people give up in the early days, she said.

Some of the methods people use include using baking soda followed by vinegar. Or maybe using conditioner only.

Emma Jerome poured a raw egg on her hair as part of the ‘No Poo’ movement

And one tried by this intrepid KOIN 6 News reporter — pouring a raw egg on your hair. But it helps if you get your hair wet first.

After the egg, my hair feels really good. But I’m not going to ditch shampoo for good. Shampoo makes my hair smell better and is less slimy.

Watch KOIN 6 News reporter Emma Jerome test out the shampoo alternative in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.