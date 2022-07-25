ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Eggs for breakfast? No, eggs for your hair

By Emma Jerome, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUNzX_0grpnJ0T00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One of the latest TikTok and Instagram trending events is the No Poo movement. That is, ditching shampoo for natural cleansers or just skipping the wash altogether.

The concept is that by not using traditional shampoo you won’t strip your hair of its natural oils. There is some science behind the method.

A local cosmetologist who spoke with KOIN 6 News said that, over time, your scalp will produce less oils and the oils it does produce will be necessary for your overall hair health.

But it’s a committment that might take weeks or months before your hair adjusts. Most people give up in the early days, she said.

Some of the methods people use include using baking soda followed by vinegar. Or maybe using conditioner only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnFay_0grpnJ0T00
Emma Jerome poured a raw egg on her hair as part of the ‘No Poo’ movement

And one tried by this intrepid KOIN 6 News reporter — pouring a raw egg on your hair. But it helps if you get your hair wet first.

After the egg, my hair feels really good. But I’m not going to ditch shampoo for good. Shampoo makes my hair smell better and is less slimy.

Watch KOIN 6 News reporter Emma Jerome test out the shampoo alternative in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Sunnyside’s New Bistro, Old Pal, Pairs Tinned Fish With Oregon Produce

Around the corner from the Belmont bustle of restaurants and bars like Taqueria Los Punales and Sweet Hereafter, a new restaurant sits in the Sunnyside neighborhood. Old Pal isn’t trying to be the flashy new spot in town; instead, it’s meant to be a stylish respite, a neighborhood haunt that feels like an old friend. The seafood- and Oregon-produce-heavy restaurant Old Pal opened on June 29, with a team featuring alumni of Ken’s Artisan Pizza and Bistro Agnes.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Tips to keep your home cool and save money

PORTLAND, Ore. — A heat wave is hitting the Pacific Northwest this week. The Portland metro area will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with a few days of possible 100-degree weather. The hot weather has many people wondering how to keep their home cool while...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Gresham Outlook

'Odd Duck' spotted at Gresham Red Sunset Park

Quartet of Muscovy ducks are living at popular East County park alongside native species. Bird watchers and duck lovers should flock to Gresham's Red Sunset Park to spot a variety of water fowl, including an "odd duck" that isn't commonly found in these parts. Gresham photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snapped photos...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Conditioner#Natural Hair#The Egg#Raw Egg#Breakfast#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
WWEEK

The Indian Food Scene Is Thriving on the Westside. Here Are Some of Our Favorite Restaurants.

For many Americans, Indian food equates to London-style curry house fare, with rich, creamy, frequently mild curries and garish red tandoori meats. Increasingly, offerings have grown more diverse, following an influx of immigrants from southern Indian states. Several examples of this new wave of South Indian restaurants have clustered in Portland’s western suburbs.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

12 Delightful Spots to Eat and Drink on Northeast Broadway

Once ancillary to the then-bustling Lloyd Center and in the orbit of the Convention Center and Moda Center crowds, Northeast Broadway has developed an identity all its own, along with a regular base of patrons from nearby Irvington and Sullivan’s Gulch. Broadway’s dining and drinking options are on the casual end, even for Portland, making them ideal for a quick bite before a concert at the Moda, or a celebratory nightcap after a Trail Blazers win.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOIN 6 News

How much water you should drink when dehydrated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures expected to hit the triple-digits this coming week, it’s important to stay hydrated regardless if you’re inside or outside. People should drink enough fluids to not only beat the heat, but also to prevent heat illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials with the CDC shared some tips about drinking enough water:
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Fish-and-Chip Shop Rock Paper Fish Has Reopened in Northwest Portland

Rock Paper Fish, the pandemic pivot fish-and-chips joint, has reopened in a new location. The fast-casual collaboration between Micah “Little Big Burger” Camden, Portland-raised NFL star Ndamukong Suh, and third-generation RingSide Steakhouse owner Craig Peterson started frying up seafood once again at 2309 NW Kearney St. However, unless you happened to wander by the storefront or subscribe to RingSide’s emailed newsletter, you may not have heard about the move.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Elephants Delicatessen Is Moving Into the Former Beaverton Bargarten Space

A sprawling Beaverton restaurant recently vacated by Bargarten—part of the legacy of beloved Der Rheinlander—has attracted another long-standing Portland food brand. Elephants, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders on their lunch breaks since 1979, is taking over the space at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

ABC's Rob Marciano in Portland to cover Pacific NW heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — ABC's Senior Meteorologist and former KATU Chief Meteorologist, Rob Marciano, is in Portland covering the heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. Marciano is reporting for World News Tonight and Good Morning America. KATU News caught up with him Wednesday afternoon before going live with David Muir.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy