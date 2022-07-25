ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Warbird rides available as part of National Aviation Day celebration

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the First Flight Society’s celebration of National Aviation Day at Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on August 19, the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will provide warbird rides in its 1945 General Motors TBM Avenger torpedo bomber. Like the 1903 Wright...

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

thecoastlandtimes.com

Local author records Creef-Davis boat building legacy in new book

Manteo native LeVern Davis Parker spent her early years on the water. Boats have been a constant in her life, connecting her to both the place she has called home for so long and to life beyond Roanoke Island. This particular form of transportation “runs in her DNA” and has for generations. Her new hardback book “Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County” dives head first into an adventurous life as the daughter of a boat builder and where the call to the sea started.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New member inducted to Manteo Rotary Club

The Manteo Rotary Club held its annual induction ceremony at the Pirate’s Cove Pavilion on July 11. Pat Baker, center, was inducted as a new member. The Manteo Rotary Club meets the first and third Mondays of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the new COA building. All are invited to attend.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Speed limits lowered at dusk and dawn on William B. Umstead Bridge for annual purple martin roost

The annual summer purple martin roost has begun on Croatan Sound and that means it is time for motorists to slow down for the birds. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily lowered speed limits from 55 mph to 20 mph on the William B. Umstead Bridge at dusk and dawn. The lowered speeds began Monday night, July 25. The Umstead Bridge in Dare County is known by many as the Old Manns Harbor Bridge.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Southern Shores – Here comes your 19th nervous breakdown . . .

I thought about this song in June when we read the plan to mitigate cut-thru traffic down community streets in the Southern Shores community. My family was one of the many families in the area who have come to the Outer Banks for many, many years and grew to love the unique environment. And each year we came, usually in July for a week, we would get glimpses, and see flashes that the locals (at that time) were restless, and weren’t happy. We chose Southern Shores because it’s closest to leave the island (as well as especially beautiful) and we were very much aware of what we were getting into when we settled here a few years back.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
Manteo, NC
Dare County, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks No. 1 in Destinations for Foodies in the US

4. Kill Devil Hills, NC (Outer Banks) Now, before we discussed which state was the cheapest to live in. That’s all great, but sometimes you want to go where the money is at. You know, where the money resides! Now, we’re learning that North Carolina has one of the wealthiest cities in America. How about that? The Carolinas are taking over this year with these rankings.
LIFESTYLE
obxtoday.com

Study: Dare County residents among wealthiest in North Carolina

According to a study from SmartAsset, residents in Dare County rank among the wealthiest in North Carolina. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value. Dare County ranks #5 in the list...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Fred Douglas Krause

Fred Douglas Krause (MMCS USN Retired) 80, of Nags Head, N.C., passed away on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He will forever be loved and cherished by his daughter, Stephanie Pilar; granddaughter, Jessica Martinez; and devoted son-in-law, Andy Pilar, who were all by his side as his battle with a very aggressive cancer ended. Fred is also survived by daughters, Ruby Sterling (Leonard) and Michelle Wilson (Robert); brothers, Stephen and Dennis Krause; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his 13 brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved as his own. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years Donna, to whom he was greatly devoted; his loyal Corgi, Maplecreek Lucky Charm; his brothers, James and Ronald Krause; his sisters, Karen Holtz and Teresa Barco; and his parents, George W. and Ruby J. Bennett Krause.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Medical care task force members appointed in Manteo

On Wednesday evening, July 20, Manteo’s Board of Commissioners created a 10-member Medical Family Practice Task Force to address the health care crisis on Roanoke Island. Malcolm Fearing, appointed task force chairman on July 6, presented a slate of candidates to the Manteo commissioners. The eight-member slate lacked representation from the Manteo board.
MANTEO, NC
Orville Wright
islandfreepress.org

Video Release: Outer Banks Dare Challenge Expansion Project

Dare County has released a new video showcasing an expansion project that is slated to take place at Outer Banks Dare Challenge, a residential substance abuse rehabilitation facility located in Wanchese. The $2 million expansion project—which was approved by the Dare County Board of Commissioners in January 2021—will include the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New video showcases Dare County Special Olympics

Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video showcasing the Dare County Special Olympics as part of its Destination Dare series for July 2022. Dare County Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with developmental or cognitive disabilities.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Kitty Hawk Kites to host 16th Annual Outer Banks Watermelon Festival

With summer comes the irresistible temptation for all things watermelon. Can’t get enough of the juicy fruit?. You’re invited to celebrate with Kitty Hawk Kites and Food Lion—in support of the Outer Banks Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Coalition—at the 16th Annual OBX Watermelon Festival on Thursday, August 4 from 10:00 a..m. to 4 p.m. at Kitty Hawk Kites in Nags Head.
NAGS HEAD, NC
#National Aviation Day#Warbird#Aviation History#Veteran#Vehicles#Navy#Tbm#The Capital Wing#Culpe
islandfreepress.org

Anonymous donor establishes Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund

The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care, and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Summer swell

Wave riders enjoy a clean swell just north of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on a recent Tuesday morning. Surfers of all levels were out and about trying to catch just the right wave in the 72 degree ocean water.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Cluster homes allowed in Kill Devil Hills low density residential zones

The Town of Kill Devil Hills is continuing to expand affordable housing options by allowing “cluster homes” in zones designated low density residential. Cluster homes are distinct from multi-family dwellings in that each home is a single-family detached unit, separated from other cluster homes by at least 10 feet. Homes may share a driveway or septic system. Developers can determine the size of the home and the number of bedrooms according to their preferences.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Heidi Sabatini named to College of Charleston dean’s list

Heidi Sabatini, of Kill Devil Hills, was named to the College of Charleston’s spring 2022 dean’s list. Sabatini is majoring in chemistry. To qualify for the dean’s list (distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. Located...
CHARLESTON, SC
General Motors
United States Navy
Cars
Aerospace & Defense
thecoastlandtimes.com

Antonio Millen Gotera

Antonio Millen Gotera, 88, of Elizabeth City, died July 22, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born May 4, 1934 in Manolo Fortich Bukidnon, Philippines to the late Carlos Bayani Gotera and Clarissa Millen Gotera. Survivors include wife Louella Mercado Gotera, children Suzanne Gotera Jackson, Socorro Gotera Keyes...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Local students named to WCU dean’s list

Western Carolina University administration expressed congratulations to more than 1,200 students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours. Local students named to the dean’s list include Peyton Dickerson,...
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Judith Lee Boyce

Judith Lee Boyce, 72, of Frisco, died suddenly on July 18, 2022. She was born November 3, 1949 and was adopted at birth in Virginia by parents Francis Walker Boyce and David Wood Boyce. Survivors include brother, David (Debbie) Boyce; children Karen (Russell) Keehl, Shannon (Ken) Cantwell and David McGarey;...
FRISCO, NC

