'I'm a Mother of Three, But I Never Wanted Children'

By Erin S. Lane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I were shamed by our community for being childless. Now, everything has...

Trisha Voskuilen
2d ago

No one forced you to foster or adopt it was your choice. And you saying you never wanted kids and treating them like a burden isn't right

Tara Wood
2d ago

I never had interest in children. they weren't on the agenda nor part of my plans at all. there was no way I was having any, regardless of my ex husbands views. he demanded kids, I got sterilized to avoid it.

beautiful
2d ago

why would you tell strangers or even nosy neighbors about not having children? that just gives them an open door to be judgy. let them live their lives and you live yours

Tracey Folly

Woman furious when her husband's mistress 'toys with' her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day when my mother went to visit her mother-in-law, there was a woman there from my father's past. She acted so pleasantly towards my mother, telling her how good she looked.
PopCrush

New Bride Conned for 10 Months by Husband Who Was Actually a Woman in Disguise

A woman in Indonesia claims she was conned out of thousands of dollars by her new husband after she discovered he was actually a woman who had disguised herself. In documents obtained by The Mirror, the victim, referred to as NA, claims she entered into a relationship with a person claiming to be a man — identified by the initials AA — who she met through online dating.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

I Told My Mother Her Boyfriend Assaulted Me And She Did Not Believe Me

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. When I was young, my mother and I moved a LOT. We would stay in apartments for a few months to a year and would have to move again. When I was about eight years old, my mother started dating a man named Clark. I liked Clark, not only because he was nice to me, but we only moved once after my mom and Clark became a couple. When I was a sophomore in high school, my mom worked the second shift at a hospital in Ohio, where we lived. I would come home from school and have the house to myself for a few hours each day. Clark usually got home around 7 pm, and my mom got home around 11 pm each night. This gave Clark and me about 4 hours in the house together. Most of the time, I would be in my room, and he would watch TV in the living room until my mom got home. Some nights we might order a pizza and watch a show together until I got tired or bored.
Aabha Gopan

Dad's girlfriend punishes his son by throwing away blanket made by his mom

Raising a child is a hard task, especially when they are at an age that requires constant attention and guidance. But unlike adults, toddlers and preschoolers can’t comprehend all forms of punishment, and the person caring for them has to be careful not to set bad examples. So one should restrain from being rude to children as it’s an ineffective technique and can misshape their character.
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
