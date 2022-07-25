'I'm a Mother of Three, But I Never Wanted Children'
No one forced you to foster or adopt it was your choice. And you saying you never wanted kids and treating them like a burden isn't right
I never had interest in children. they weren't on the agenda nor part of my plans at all. there was no way I was having any, regardless of my ex husbands views. he demanded kids, I got sterilized to avoid it.
why would you tell strangers or even nosy neighbors about not having children? that just gives them an open door to be judgy. let them live their lives and you live yours
