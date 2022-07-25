ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Navy Cancels 'Essential' Black Sea Drills Over Russia-Ukraine War

By David Brennan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

U.S. Navy drills, previously dubbed "essential" in deterring Russian aggression in Europe, have been canceled, officials have confirmed.

Sea Breeze 2022 exercises scheduled this summer in Europe's Black Sea were "canceled due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine," a spokesperson told Newsweek.

The July 2021 iteration, hosted by the U.S. and Ukraine, involved 32 warships, including the USS Ross Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, from NATO and partners.

Last year, Commander Daniel Marzluff, the U.S. Sixth Fleet's Black Sea Region Engagement Lead, told Newsweek Sea Breeze was "essential" in deterring Russian aggression and asserting U.S. and NATO backing for Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlPAI_0grpmjnS00
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross and the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate Virginio Fasan sail in formation during Sea Breeze 2021 in the Black Sea, on July 9, 2021. The 2022 iteration of the annual drills has been canceled due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/U.S. Navy

Planning for Sea Breeze 2022 continued up until the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. A planning meeting took place in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa in January, with a subsequently canceled repeat scheduled for March.

But in an email on Saturday, Captain Tamara Lawrence, of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, said a smaller NATO operation involving no U.S. warships was underway instead.

"Naval Forces Europe remains committed to our Black Sea allies and partners, demonstrated by our participation in this year's iteration of the Bulgarian-led NATO exercise Breeze 2022," Lawrence said.

Breeze 2022 kicked off last week, taking place away from the Russia-Ukraine fighting near Bulgarian Black Sea port cities of Varna and Burgas.

The drills will include 24 vessels, five planes, and two helicopters, according to the Bulgarian News Agency. Breeze 2022 is the first large-scale NATO exercise since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine began.

No U.S. ships will be involved; though U.S. personnel and aircraft will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41A4ek_0grpmjnS00
Black Sea and Sea of Azov region political map showing major cities. Sea Breeze drills have been canceled in 2022, but smaller Breeze drills are taking place this week near Bulgarian Black Sea port cities of Varna and Burgas. PeterHermesFurian/iStock

Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes from Task Force 67 based in Sicily, Italy, and personnel from Task Force 68 in Spain, will take part, the 6th Fleet said last week.

Breeze will involve 1,390 personnel from 10 NATO nations—including Albania, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Turkey.

"We look forward to resuming our work in the Black Sea with Ukraine, a valued partner, when conditions allow," Lawrence added.

The Black Sea quickly became a combat zone as Russia's regional fleet destroyed Ukraine's small navy and began attacking commercial shipping to enforce a blockade of Ukrainian ports. Fighting also took place around the strategic Snake Island, since cleared by and symbolically reclaimed by Ukrainian forces.

Russian strikes on coastal areas, including Odessa, have continued despite a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to allow vital Russian and Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

Update 7/25/22, 11:07 a.m. ET: A map of the Black Sea area has been added.

Comments / 2

Related
Interesting Engineering

Russian Navy takes delivery of the 'doomsday' submarine, and it's the world's largest

Sevmash Shipyard, Russia's largest shipbuilder, has confirmed that it has delivered the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine, to the Russian Navy, CNN reported. While Russia and the shipbuilder claim that the submarine will be used for research purposes, experts warn that the real purpose of the vessel is espionage and launching nuclear weapons, making it the 'doomsday' submarine.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russia says it wants to end Ukraine's `unacceptable regime'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow’s overarching goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its “unacceptable regime,” expressing the Kremlin’s war aims in some of the bluntest terms yet as its forces pummel the country with artillery barrages and airstrikes. The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine’s efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports —something that would help ease global food shortages — under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend. “We are determined to help the people of eastern Ukraine to liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime,” Lavrov said at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s government. Apparently suggesting that Moscow’s war aims extend beyond Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region in the east, Lavrov said: “We will certainly help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical.”
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#The Black Sea#Nato#Russian#Newsweek Sea Breeze#Ukrainian#Bulgarian#Varna
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Country
Greece
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down $16 Million Russian Combat Helicopter: Defense Ministry

Ukraine shot down a Russian combat helicopter worth $16 million, its defense ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its troops successfully shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which is considered to be one of Russia's most powerful helicopters as it provides direct support for troops on the battlefield and is capable of detecting and attacking any targets. Ukraine destroying one of the helicopters is the latest sign of their success amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
919M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy