Lauren Boebert Says Same-Sex Marriage Bill 'Undermined Masculinity'

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has said the same-sex marriage bill that passed the House last week "undermined masculinity."

Boebert made the remarks on Charlie Kirk's podcast that was recorded during Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit over the weekend.

A video featuring her comments was shared by the Twitter page Patriot Takes on Sunday evening, amassing more than 34,000 views so far.

Kirk, the founder and president of the conservative nonprofit, had asked the congresswoman about the 47 House Republicans who last week joined with Democrats to pass the landmark bill that would codify protections for same-sex marriage into federal law,.

The Respect for Marriage Act came in response to the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade in June, which stripped away constitutional protections for abortion and raised fears that other rights were at risk.

Boebert slammed the legislation as an "assault on America's traditional values" on Kirk's podcast.

"I think the federal government should not be involved in marriage," she said. "My marriage between my husband is really between me and God, not between me and the government. But this was absolutely unnecessary. They have attacked our institutions. They have weakened the nuclear family and undermined masculinity and even femininity."

She went on to say that the Republicans who voted in favor of the legislation—including Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney—did so because they wanted to avoid a political backlash.

Newsweek has contacted Boebert's office and House Republicans, including representatives for Stefanik and Cheney, for further comment.

"They are absolutely afraid of attack ads," Boebert said of the Republicans who voted in favor. "That always is the conversation that is taking place on the House floor."

She continued: "This happens on a regular basis, whether it be infrastructure, whether it be funding whether it be sending more money to Ukraine... but they do not want the political attacks to come against them. And Charlie, I arrived in Washington D.C. on attack ads, so I'm not really afraid of another one."

Kirk then seemed to suggest that opposing same-sex marriage "could be a signal boost if you handle it correctly."

"Absolutely," Boebert responded.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Boebert has said the same-sex marriage bill that passed the House "undermined masculinity." Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"Look at the people who are fleeing the Democrat Party and coming over to the Republican Party," she said.

"The only way we lose the midterms this November is if we start acting like Democrats, so we have to be firm we have to stand tall and and remain true to our principles. That is what keeps our base with us and is what is attracting Democrats to come to our party."

The Respect for Marriage Act has bipartisan sponsorship, with Republican Senator Susan Collins serving as a co-sponsor. Republican Senator Rob Portman also recently announced he would co-sponsor the Respect for Marriage Act. Other Republican senators have also said they would vote for the bill—or were still considering it— NBC News reported.

In the Senate, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, 60 votes are required to end unlimited debate and bring legislation to a vote. Though legislation only requires a simple majority to pass the Senate, lawmakers can use the unlimited debate tradition, called a filibuster, to indefinitely delay a vote on legislation.

Earlier in July, Boebert's comments suggesting LGBTQ+ people cannot get pregnant and so should not be concerned about the recent Roe decision went viral.