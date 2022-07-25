ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aloha, OR

Passenger killed after rollover crash in Aloha, deputies say

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALOHA, Ore. — A man was killed in a rollover crash in Aloha on Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office....

katu.com

