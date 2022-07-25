ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

To end homelessness, policies must align with realities on street, new report says

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Designated outdoor areas for homeless people to live, a shelter specifically for sober families and greater police protection of people living on the street are among recommendations Father Joe's Villages made in a report on homelessness released Wednesday.

“Through this report, we seek to better inform the public discourse about homelessness so that policy solutions devised in board rooms align with the true realities faced on the streets," Father Joe's Villages President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas said. "I would like people to come together and seriously consider the complexity of the situation. And because it's complex, the solutions are going to be complex as well."

The State of Homelessness in San Diego and Solutions at Work report includes some well-established causes of homelessness such as housing costs, mental health and substance use, but also notes the rising cost of food and the effects of COVID-19 as contributing factors.

Vargas said he often hears people say mental illness is a major causes of homelessness, but he disagrees.

"The number one factor is economics, and inflation is getting higher," he said. "It’s impacting those who are on the lowest strata and causing them to fall into homelessness."

A solution is more affordable housing, such as the 400-unit St. Teresa of Calcutta Villa that Father Joe's Villages opened earlier this year, he said.

Vargas is not alone in the recommendation. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has said the city's approach to ending homelessness is a multi-pronged effort that includes diverse types of shelters, outreach, rehabilitation and affordable housing.

In another recommendation Father Joe's Villages is tackling itself, the report says the nonprofit plans to launch the Family Empowerment Program to provide a sober-living shelter for 10 families with a heavy emphasis on employment.

Vargas said the program will be in 10 rooms in the Joan Kroc Center at Father Joe's Villages' East Village campus. The program is in response to requests they have received from families with young children and others who do not want to be around people who use drugs, and Vargas said it is an example of the diverse type of shelters that need to be provided to help people overcome homelessness.

Under a new contract with the city of San Diego, a sober-living area also will be created in the shelter Father Joe's Villages already operates in Golden Hall in downtown San Diego, and Vargas said more such centers are needed in other areas.

While some recommends such as more affordable housing echo calls many others are making, Vargas said other recommendations are based on feedback Father Joe's Villages has heard from homeless people themselves. As an example, many people living on the street have said they do not want to go into shelters, but they would accept some other type of temporary housing.

The Father Joe's Villages report also recommends the creation of "safe villages," or places where people people can legally live in tents, cottages, pallet homes or other types of temporary housing.

The villages, which could be in campgrounds, parking lots or other areas, would provide basic amenities such as restrooms and shared cooking facilities. The area also would be monitored by security and have access to supportive services and people who could help clients find housing.

Vargas said Father Joe's Villages would like to operate a safe village, and he has a site in mind in a vacant lot across the street from the nonprofit's East Village campus, but no funding for the project yet.

The report also calls for a greater police presence to protect vulnerable homeless people living on the street.

"Without the simple ability to lock their front door, and due to their increased vulnerability, people experiencing homelessness are often targeted by gangs, drug dealers, and other local criminals," the report reads.

The report notes that targeting users of illicit substances is easier, but the action often results in only negative consequences to the person arrested.

"However, we do support police taking an aggressive stance against the dealers who distribute harmful drugs and create a dangerous environment on the streets of San Diego," the report reads. "This may mean more resources must be invested into expanding courts and police investigations in order to build cases against and prosecute dealers."

Vargas said access to health care to address medical and mental issues in the homeless population also is needed because those issues often are barriers in keeping people from overcoming their homelessness.

Recuperative care, more behavioral health care, conservatorships and street health teams like one already provided by Father Joe's Villages are listed as solutions in the report.

San Diego Rescue Mission President and CEO Donnie Dee said he supported the recommendations in the Father Joe's Villages report.

"You get a sense of how complicated the issue is," he said about the many facets of the recommendations. "What they're suggesting is we need more affordable housing and more mental health services and more security and places for people to go where they're not using drugs."

Dee said all of those solutions, however, need to be connected to programs that have a lasting effect in helping people overcome issues related to their homelessness.

Greg Anglea, CEO of the homeless service provider Interfaith Community Services in Escondido, also agreed with the report.

"From Interfaith Community Services' perspective as the largest community-based provider of social services in North San Diego County, the Father Joes report accurately describes complexities of challenges that both lead to homelessness and make overcoming it a desperate challenge for so many," Anglea wrote in an email.

"Everything is harder without a home. At Interfaith, we prioritize homeless prevention, which reduces the cost of homelessness and avoids the trauma of unsheltered homelessness. With overall living expenses having increased so much greater than wages, more prevention and more services to help people who do become homeless are both urgently needed."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

