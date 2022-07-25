ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk Denies Affair With Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife, Putin Health Rumors, Monkey Pox Global Emergency And More: Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twCWM_0grpk8UM00

The unfolding week is likely to test the nerves of investors, as they get to digest major market-moving catalysts, both on the economic and corporate fronts. A Fed meeting, second-quarter U.S. GDP data, and big tech earnings, all make things interesting. Ahead of the news-heavy week, here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend:

Elon Musk-Sergey Brin Cut Ties: Another scandal involving Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA effervescent CEO Elon Musk came to light this weekend. A Wall Street Journal report suggested Musk had a brief affair with Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG unit Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife. This eventually led to the severing of the friendship between the businessmen and the divorce filing by Brin.

While the Journal reported, citing sources, that Musk was repentant, the Tesla CEO came back to clarify on Twitter that the rumor is grossly false.

Separately, Musk took to Twitter this weekend to applaud his SpaceX and Starlink ventures for their accomplishments.

Putin Reportedly Used A Body Double For Iran Trip: Russian President Vladimir Putin recently visited Tehran to participate in a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran. The president’s lively appearance during the visit appeared uncharacteristic, sparking off rumors that a body double may have been used.

Binance’s CZ Unperturbed By Tesla’s Bitcoin Liquidation: Binance founder Changpeng Zhao shrugged off Tesla’s liquidation of 75% of its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings.

Musk's acceptance of Bitcoin didn't make it better, and just because he sold Bitcoin, didn't make it worse, he suggested.

Wheat Prices Ease: With Russia and Ukraine deciding to agree on allowing grain shipments across the Black Sea port, wheat futures pulled back. Prices ran up to a record in March amid the intensification of war between the countries.

Monkey Pox Declared Global Emergency: The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global emergency, which is the highest level of alert. More than 16,000 cases were diagnosed in over 75 countries, WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

What Else:

Following Snap, Inc.’s SNAP disappointing quarterly report, here are the key earnings investors should look ahead to this week.

Reports revealed that Volkswagen AG’s decision to let go of its CEO Herbert Diess is due to ongoing issues with the software. The failure of the group’s software company Cariad served as the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

Apple, Inc.’s AAPL travails have to do as much with company-specific issues as with the economic condition, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said. The Apple specialist is confident that the company can bounce back soon.

Photo: Courtesy of Haddad Media and UN Geneva on flickr, and Binance

Comments / 4

Related
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#United Nations#Google Earnings#Fed#Tsla#Wall Street Journal#Alphabet Inc#Googl Goog#Starlink#Russian#Bitcoin Liquidation#Bitcoin Btc Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
64K+
Followers
151K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy