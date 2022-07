CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat firming as traders watch to see how long it will take to implement a recently inked deal designed to revive Ukraine's exports from three Black Sea ports. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded 5 cents higher at $8.08-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 2-3/4 cents at $8.79-3/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was last 1-1/4 cents lower at $9.27-1/2. CORN - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Strength in soybeans, wheat supportive to corn futures. Traders closely monitoring yield expectations as bulk of U.S. crop passed through critical pollination stage of development. * Most-active December corn futures rose above their 20-day moving average during overnight trading. It was the first time the contract traded above that key technical point since June 21. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 3 cents at $6.00 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 3 cents at $6.03-3/4. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 30 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen rising for the fourth day in a row as forecasts for hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest through early August raise concerns that supplies will remain tight even after farmers harvest their crops. * CBOT November soybeans rose above their 200-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 31 cents at $15.63-3/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last 15-1/2 cents higher at $13.99-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO