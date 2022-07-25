ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Dan Bush jackpot winner of $55,042 at American Legion Post 250

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMITCHELL – Dan Bush was the winner of the American...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Abigail Stuckwisch crowned Jackson County Fair Queen

BROWNSTOWN — Abigail “Abby” Stuckwisch was crowned the 2022 Jackson County Fair Queen on Sunday at the grandstand. She was one of 13 contestants in this year’s pageant who did interviews with the three judges Sunday afternoon and modeled professional wear and formal wear in the evening.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Sharon K. (Porter) Kern

Sharon Kaye (Porter) Kern, of Bedford, died at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 24th at the Hamilton Pointe Nursing Home in Newburgh. Born February 6, 1942, in Marion County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Verna (Spinks) Porter. She married Ronald E. Kern on her birthday, February 6, 1960, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2015. Family meant the world to her. She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Samuel Jon Williams

Samuel Jon Williams, 76, of Bedford, formerly of Bloomington, passed away March 17, 2022, after a brief illness. Sam was born May 14, 1946, in Bloomington. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and golf. Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (McCullough) Williams;...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Former Shoney’s to become new locally owned steakhouse

The management team of Jasper Pub ‘N’ Grub and Fry’D & Chop’D plan on opening a new steakhouse, Legacy Steakhouse, in the former Jasper Shoney’s Restaurant location. In a Facebook announcement, the group stated the new restaurant will open sometime this fall.
JASPER, IN
City
Mitchell, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
wbiw.com

Obituary: Angela R. Brown

Angela R. Brown, 56, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Indiana University West Hospital in Avon after an extended illness. Born on November 25, 1965, she was the daughter of Gary and Rita (Dalton) Wessell. She married Arthur Brown on June 25, 1983, in Bedford, and he survives. She worked at CVS Stores for many years.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kenneth D. “Kenny” Murphy

Kenneth D. “Kenny” Murphy, 55, of Bedford, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was a beloved son, brother, father, papaw, nephew, cousin, co-worker, and friend. Kenny was born on November 4, 1966, in Bedford, the son of Michael and Loretta...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Fire Department receives grants and looking for new members

ORLEANS – The Orleans Fire Department has recently obtained numerous grants for the year 2022 from different area organizations. The first grant was from Hoosier Uplands for $ 7,324.00 for new scene lighting for both apparatuses. They will now replace the old halogen lights and portable scene lights for the safety of emergency personnel on emergency scenes.
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet Monday, August 8th

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will hold a special meeting on Monday, August 8th at 4:30 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center. Receiving And Opening; And Acceptance Of Bids – Spider Creek Pump Station And Storage Tank For Sanitary Sewer Overflow Project; And Overall Sanitary Sewer Improvements.
BEDFORD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Letters to the editor for week of July 27

As the former adult education coordinator for the Career Resource Center of Brown County (CRC), I really enjoyed reading recent articles showcasing the value of the work being done there. Over the years, the CRC has proven to be an important resource in our community. Numerous CRC clients have bettered...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Corn Maze Beer Fest in Indiana Returns in 2022

How do you make a corn maze more entertaining? Combine it with a beer fest, of course. Fall will be here before you know it. Pumpkin patches, apple cider, bonfires, corn mazes, and other fun fall activities will be returning, so you might want to make some plans ahead of time on what kind of fall fun you will want to get into this year.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Bettie Ruth Wells

Bettie Ruth Wells, 85, of Bedford and formally of Springville passed away Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. at her residence. Born July 4th, 1937 in Willow Grove, Tennessee to William Albert and Zula Agnes (Stover) Stockton. She married Wayne Curtis (Runt) Wells on January 29th, 1965. She was employed by several businesses throughout her life. At age 16, she went to work at Kresge’s on the square in Bedford. After she graduated from Bedford High School with the Class of 1957, she got on at Trav-Lers in Orleans. After Tav-Lers she began her lifelong career as a housewife and stay-at-home mom. Then when her children grew up and on their own, she went back into the workforce at PRD in Springville and at Indiana Metal Craft in Bloomington until her husband became ill. That’s when she stayed home to care for him until his death on January 6th, 2002. Little did she know, but she took on that caregiver role again with her son, Curtis Dale Wells, until his death on September 13th, 2020.
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

SCPD: Santa Claus juvenile missing

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) wants help locating Kendall King, a missing juvenile. SCPD says on July 21 it responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village in reference to a runaway juvenile. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and SCPD is trying to get King back home […]
SANTA CLAUS, IN
wbiw.com

LCIS School Board to meet on Thursday, July 28th

FAYETTEVILLE – The Lawrence County Independent Schools board of trustees will meet in executive session on Thursday, July 28th at 5:30 p.m. with a public session following at 7 p.m. Agenda for the executive session:. Welcome and Introduction. Jason Lyons -President – Lawrence County Independent Schools. Subjects of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Government calendar for week of July 27

Maple Leaf Management Group — 2:30 p.m., Event Center, Seasons Lodge, 560 State Road 46 East. Agenda includes Blue and Company audit report presentation; election of officers and appointment of at-large seat; executive director report; personnel and building committees reports. Brown County Area Plan Commission — 6 p.m., Salmon...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The North Lawrence Community School Board will meet on Friday to discuss the closing of Oolitic Middle School

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board will meet in both an executive and regular session on Friday, July 29th. On the agenda for the regular session is the recommendation for all NLCS 7th and 8th-grade students to be redistricted to Bedford Middle School Campus beginning this school year. The Name of the Oolitic School will now become Dollens Elementary.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. will meet in an executive session, work session, and regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th

SPRINGVILLE – The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) will meet in an executive session and work session, and regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th. The executive session will begin at 6:30 p.m. The regular session will begin at 7 p.m. The meetings will...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Council provided updates to the stormwater project Monday night

OOLITIC – The town council provided updates to the stormwater project during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. The project has been slightly delayed due to a few delays and the discovery of waterlines that were not located properly on the town map. Due to this, the project has had to adjust the route for the system to the north side of Hall and Mathis avenues.
OOLITIC, IN

