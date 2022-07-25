ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Reported Near Philadelphia’s Iconic Melrose Diner

By Joe
94.5 PST
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn earlier kitchen fire inside Philadelphia's iconic Melrose Diner is now reportedly under control. Residents in South Philly reported seeing a pretty large...

94.5 PST

