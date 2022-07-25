ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police probe death threats to Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating death threats against a Conservative MP. The threat was sent to the constituency office of Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt. The Portsmouth News reported that the letter included threats to "shoot her in the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Robyn Williams: Met must keep officer it sacked over abuse video

The Met Police has lost its bid to sack a senior officer previously dismissed and later reinstated for possessing a child abuse video. In November 2019, Supt Robyn Williams was sentenced to community service for having the clip on her phone. She was dismissed by the Met four months later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bristol father of boy hit with oar awaits charge decision

A reinvestigation into a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute is now being considered by prosecutors. Police were called to Conham River Park in Bristol after a woman pushed and hurt a boy called Antwon with an oar. Avon and Somersert Police thanked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chelmsford: Murder arrest after death of man at house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of another man at a house. The victim, who was in his 40s, was found seriously injured at a residential property in Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, Essex, at about 04:30 BST. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Penny Mordaunt
BBC

Manchester's Bloom nightclub shut down following rape allegations

A city centre nightclub where a 14-year-old boy is alleged to have raped a woman just days after another serious attack was reported has been shut down. Bloom, in Manchester's Gay Village, had its licence revoked after a committee heard details of 38 violent or sexual offences at the venue this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

County lines drugs raids leads to dozens of arrests

More than 120 people have been arrested in a four-day crackdown on county lines drug dealing across south-west England. Drugs with a street value of £638,000 were seized by five police forces between 4 and 8 July, along with £180,000 cash and weapons. The raids also resulted in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate’s suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced. The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday. Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds. “The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain custody, care and control of the person incarcerated, by allegedly waiting nearly eight minutes until they rendered assistance to the inmate whom they saw hanging,” Clark said. “The young man is now living with extensive brain damage.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Lauren Saint George guilty of killing baby girl Lily-Mai

A depressed mother has avoided jail after being found guilty of killing her baby girl, who died days after being discharged into her care against the advice of healthcare professionals. Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George sustained injuries at home in Duckett's Green, Haringey, including 18 broken ribs, a broken leg and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Record number of police officers quit with Boris Johnson’s flagship 20,000 pledge in danger

Boris Johnson's flagship police pledge is in danger as a record number of officers leave their jobs.In his first speech as prime minister in July 2019, Mr Johnson vowed that he would put “another 20,000 police on the streets” by the end of March 2023.New figures published on Wednesday show that just 234 extra officers were recruited between April and June this year, and the figure will now have to average 690 officers a month to hit the 20,000 target.A total of 13,790 extra officers had been recruited as part of the uplift by the end of June, meaning another...
POLITICS
BBC

Briton Jack Fenton killed in Greek helicopter accident

A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tributes paid to 'kind' motorcyclist killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and caring" motorcyclist who died after a crash in Gwynedd. Timothy Seyffert, 47, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, crashed on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, at 14:45 BST on Saturday. North Wales Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision, between a silver Seat Leon...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS

