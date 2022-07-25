Police probe death threats to Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt

NEW YORK (AP) — Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate’s suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced. The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday. Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds. “The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain custody, care and control of the person incarcerated, by allegedly waiting nearly eight minutes until they rendered assistance to the inmate whom they saw hanging,” Clark said. “The young man is now living with extensive brain damage.”

