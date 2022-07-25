ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zolfo Springs, FL

13-year-old Florida girl hospitalized with alligator bite

By Rachel Tucker
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator in Zolfo Springs on Sunday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (WFC), the girl was bitten by an alligator near the Gardener Boat Ramp at about 2:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital, where FWC said she is stable.

A nuisance alligator trapper was sent to the area to try and find the alligator.

FWC is the lead agency investigating the incident.

