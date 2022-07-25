Excessive Heat Warning issued for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest is heading into another period of extreme heat this week. This will be the second one so far of Summer 2022. The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for the Portland Metro Area, including Vancouver and areas south to Salem. The...
Over 44 million Americans are facing extreme temperatures as a heat wave continues to envelop the Pacific Northwest. Seattle reported a record high of 94 on Tuesday (July 26), as did the cities of Bellingham and Olympia, where temperatures reached 90 and 97 degrees, respectively. Residents in Portland, Oregon, had...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are now moving on to the second half of our late July heat wave. Temperatures will be mild in the morning and sweltering by the afternoon. This will be the fifth day in a row of 90-degree temperatures. Daytime highs around Portland should top off around the upper 90s and potentially some locations hitting the triple-digits. The record high temperature in Portland is 106 degrees, which was established in 2009 during an equally impressive heat wave. We should not reach those temperatures this time around.
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in the Pacific Northwest are trying to stay cool while a heat wave this week brings the hottest temperatures seen so far this summer in Portland. Relief from the stretch of triple-digit weather this month will likely come in August, with temperatures appearing to hold in the 80s.
For as long as 69-year-old Judy Webber can remember, she’s been sensitive to heat. Now Webber is facing Portland’s hottest week of the year so far with no air conditioning and a broken heat pump at her mobile home in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood. “We went to...
This afternoon, Portland crested 100 degrees for the first time in 2022. It’s unlikely to be the last. As of 4:07 pm, the National Weather Service’s temperature gauge at the west end of the Fremont Bridge registered 101 degrees. Portland International Airport hit triple digits just three minutes later. NWS meteorologist Colby Neuman said today’s highest temperature was expected to occur between 4:30 and 5:30 pm.
As summers have gotten hotter in the Pacific Northwest, many of us have invested in some type of air conditioning to stay cool, whether it be a portable unit or a more permanent one. The Seattle metro ranks number 1 in the share of households without air conditioning. Researchers at...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are now entering the fourth day of the heat wave as temperatures push the upper 90s to near triple-digits Wednesday afternoon. We have hit the 90s since Sunday afternoon!. After breaking some records around the valley Tuesday, we may be a few degrees shy...
PORTLAND, Ore. — ABC's Senior Meteorologist and former KATU Chief Meteorologist, Rob Marciano, is in Portland covering the heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. Marciano is reporting for World News Tonight and Good Morning America. KATU News caught up with him Wednesday afternoon before going live with David Muir.
A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week’s heatwave is adding strain to an already stressed tree canopy in Portland. An ice storm and heat dome in 2021 were followed up by an April snowstorm and two heat waves. Portland Parks and Recreation continues to stand up its program of proactive tree maintenance, funded by the 2020 Parks Levy, but the extreme weather has made its list of reactive tree maintenance projects longer with each event.
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to extreme heat forecasted across the state. Monday’s executive order extends through Sunday and directs the state’s Department of Emergency Management to use any state agency personnel and equipment deemed necessary to help counties respond to and recover from the heat. The order also directs various state agencies, including the Oregon National Guard and the Oregon State Police, to provide assistance requested by the emergency management department through the end of the declaration.
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least two people have died from suspected hyperthermia in Oregon during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office reported Wednesday. One death occurred in Portland on Monday, July 25, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said. The state medical examiner's...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are back on track for another scorcher of a forecast on Tuesday. Expect the sun to be out in full force and the temperatures to be warming quickly. This is the type of heat that will be pressing and can cause plenty of things...
A heat wave is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather...
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to forecasted high temperatures. Much of the Pacific Northwest will be under an excessive heat warning this week, with temperatures from Tuesday-Thursday forecasted to be in the triple-digits. There will be little or no cooling overnight.
