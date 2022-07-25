ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New book to offer a child's guide to digital responsibility

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Catherine Pearlman, the founder of The Family Coach, has a new book out...

foxrochester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUHF

Around the world with Happy Earth Tea

Happy Earth Tea, located in South Wedge, is the ideal spot for the casual tea drinker or a tea connoisseur. With a wide selection of organic teas including green teas, white teas, chai blends, and more, Happy Earth Tea sources products from tea farms across the world. 13WHAM's Sam Carter...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Dr. Murray discusses hand, foot, and mouth disease

Dr. Elizabeth Murray, pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital, joined Good Day Rochester to discuss preventing hand, foot and mouth disease in younger children and to remind parents just how common it is currently. For more tips, visit www.cdc.gov/hand-foot-mouth.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fstoppers

Kodak’s Magical Film Factory (Part Two of How Film Is Made)

This video is the second part (of three) of Smarter Everyday's in-depth tour of Kodak's film production line in Rochester, New York. In the first video, we saw how the base of the film is made out of pellets, as they're melted down and formed into uniform, thin, clear sheets.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
WUHF

Leftover Salmon to perform at JCC

The Boulder-based jam band Leftover Salmon have been playing music for over 30 years while constantly reinventing the wheel for themselves. From bluegrass to progressive rock, the five-piece meld an array of musical styles and are never afraid to push their sound forward. Last year, they released their 11th studio album, "Brand New Good Old Days" and are currently on tour.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

‘Roc the Block’ series offers job opportunities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roc the Block is an event that will be providing access to jobs. This event Saturday is the first in a series of four that will be held monthly from July to October in each area of the city. The first event coming up this...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Waterfront Art Festival returns this weekend

Are you familiar with the history of the annual Waterfront Art Festival?. It feels like the festival has been regular Webster summer event for like, forever. But actually, Webster’s only hosted the Waterfront Art Festival since 2015, when organizers had a falling out with their original hosts at the Canandaigua City Pier. When they chose to move it to North Ponds Park in Webster, our community warmly welcomed the event, and it quickly became a summer favorite.
WEBSTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Safety
websterontheweb.com

My neighborhood lemonade entrepreneur is back!

Last year about this time I posted a blog highlighting a lemonade stand which had been set up just around the corner from me, at the corner of South Ave. and Park Ave. in Webster Village at the home of Doug and Patti Pucci. The proprietor was 6-year old Nixie-Blu...
WEBSTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

4 Of The Best Places To Get Ice Cream In America Are Here In New York State

Here in the United States, we love our ice cream. Where can you find the best in America? 4 New York State ice cream shops are where experts say to go. We live in a wonderful time period for ice cream. Why? You can literally get ice cream at any supermarket, ice cream shops scattered all over Upstate New York, you can find it at gas stations off of the highways and thruways, and you can even get it delivered to you via DoorDash or GrubHub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
wglt.org

Nursing homes are suing friends and family to collect on patients' bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lucille Brooks was stunned when she picked up the phone before Christmas two years ago and learned a nursing home was suing her. "I thought this was crazy," recalled Brooks, 74, a retiree who lives with her husband in a modest home in the Rochester suburbs. Brooks' brother had been a resident of the nursing home. But she had no control over his money or authority to make decisions for him. She wondered how she could be on the hook for his nearly $8,000 bill.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

CDR to celebrate 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

The Center for Disability Rights is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with the 30 minute special, "Celebrating Independent Living and the ADA," Tuesday night on 13WHAM ABC. Proceeds will directly support the systems advocacy, services, and programs. Ahead of the celebration, Manager of Government Affairs...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Fairport family locates missing service dog Merlin

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport family has found its service dog that disappeared. Members of the family say the dog was rescued and is in healthy condition. FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport family is searching for their service dog that disappeared hours after arriving home for the very first time.
FAIRPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Free Dental Day 2022

For the Love of God Dentistry, a nonprofit organization, helps those who are uninsured and lack access to quality dental care. Access to dental services is one of the most pressing health care needs for those that cannot afford regular trips to the dentist. To assist those in need, Dr. Cabrera of Greece Family Dentistry and Implantology is hosting his 5th Annual* FREE Dental Day on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his practice located at 3101 West Ridge Road, Bldg C, Rochester, NY 14626. An estimated 150+ individuals will receive free dental services consisting of a free cleaning, free filling, or a free extraction. People will be seen on a first come, first served basis.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This August

Make the final days of summer memorable when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this August! Check out this list of some of the special events and activities happening in the area this month. Fun at Festivals. August 2-4 | Fairgrounds in Rush, NY. August 5-6 | St. Stanislaus...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright spot: Surprise reunion

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a very special surprise reunion for golfing great, Nancy Lopez. Nancy was in Rochester this weekend to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp. She toured the camp this morning and yesterday addressed Rotarians and golfers prior to an all-women's tournament at Locust Hill Country Club.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

The best BBQ you've never heard of: Bubby's Barbecue

Born out of a family tradition, the pop-up restaurant Bubby's BBQ is one of the many unique spots serving up magnificently mouth-watering BBQ recipes. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined Good Day Rochester from East Main Street all morning to learn more about Bubby's origins and try its signature meals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy