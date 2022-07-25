One seriously injured following motorcycle collision Friday near Grangeville
koze.com
3 days ago
A 38-year-old man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Idaho State Highway 13 near Grangeville on Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say the unidentified man...
Kenneth Meckel, 34 of Troy, died from the toxic effects of Fentanyl, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. On June 26, deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road for a report of an unresponsive man. Officials said Meckel was deceased upon the arrival of...
The woman charged in a crash that injured four minor passengers near Grangeville last spring has changed her plea to guilty. 22-year-old Chasity Tipton will be sentenced Oct. 3 for felony driving under the influence and injury to a child. According to court records, Tipton was driving a Hyundai Sonata...
OROFINO - According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road, near Elk River, on June 26 for a report of a unresponsive male. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Kenneth Meckel of Troy was found deceased upon the arrival of...
Carbon monoxide poisoning has been determined to have been the cause of death of a man whose body was found June 30 at the Dworshak Dam power house. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Eric Engle, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee, died of carbon monoxide poisoning from the inhalation of exhaust fumes.
AHSAHKA, ID - A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District employee was found dead inside of Dworshak Dam Thursday morning June 30, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District Public Affairs Office confirmed the report with Big Country News Connection on Friday. As of Friday...
A Lewiston man drowned Saturday in the Salmon River while attempting to save a dog. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Richard Scyphers was with a group of rafters near Pine Bar about 1 mile upstream from Graves Creek at around 4:30 p.m., when he swam out into the river to save a dog that had been caught in a current. Scyphers reportedly went around the river bend and out of sight.
SALMON, Idaho – A North Idaho man was one of two firefighters killed in a helicopter crash in the Salmon River Thursday. Thomas Hayes, 41, lived in Post Falls, but grew up in Orofino. Jared Bird, 36 of Anchorage, was also killed in the crash. Hayes and Bird were collecting water from the river when the helicopter fell several hundred...
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a mother and son that occurred last week in the LC Valley. According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, law enforcement and medical crews responded to a residence in Clarkston for reports of a deceased female. Upon arrival, medics found 96-year-old Elsie Dean, deceased. Police say that there was no obvious cause of death, however there was evidence at the scene that her body had been moved after her death.
LC Valley authorities are investigating a suspected murder/suicide. According to a news release issued Monday from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and medics responded Friday to a report of a deceased 96-year-old woman, Elsie Dean, at her Clarkston residence. Investigators say there was no obvious cause of...
LEWISTON - A 57-year-old Lewiston man has been sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to evidence presented in court, and in court documents, Ricky Dale Faulkner, 57, was arrested when task force officers executed a search warrant at his residence and seized over one pound of methamphetamine, cash, and a handgun. During the search, Faulkner’s cell phone was also seized and data on the phone showed that Faulkner was distributing methamphetamine to people in the Lewiston, ID, and Clarkson, WA, area.
The sentencing of former Lewiston state lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger for rape has been canceled as the judge considers motions brought by the defense. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a jury in April. The former intern, who was 19 at the time, said he forced himself on her at his apartment after they had dinner.
Firefighting crews from the Idaho Department of Lands worked overnight Saturday to contain a rapidly spreading wildfire about 10 miles southeast of Lewiston. The Buffalo Fire was initially reported Saturday afternoon. The Department of Lands initially assigned several single-engine air tankers and helicopters to work the fire. Three engines and...
WINCHESTER, ID - Last week, a total of 15 K-9 teams from Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington conducted training exercises at Winchester Lake State Park in Lewis County, ID. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office K-9 Search & Rescue unit and Latah County Search and Rescue K-9 Unit were among the 15 participating teams.
Kylie Montebon and her husband Carlo own and operate Lewiston's Grocery Outlet on Thain Road. They keep shoppers in the know through posts on their Facebook page. "As parents of 3 very hungry boys, we're all about the bargain shopping. The easy stuff," Kylie Montebon said on Facebook. But this...
Anyone who says they haven't fantasized about winning big at a casino at least once is telling a white lie. We all want to hit the jackpot, right?. If that's your jam, you may want to put this Idaho casino on your radar. The Clearwater River Casino & Lodge isn't...
Clothing retailer Old Navy could be coming to Lewiston. According to the Lewiston Tribune, a building permit application has been submitted to the city of Lewiston for a nearly 12,500-square-foot structure to house a location of the national clothing chain with 60 parking spots at the Nez Perce Plaza. The permit application is currently under review.
Effective: 2022-07-27 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-31 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s to lower 100s today and then continue to warm through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest days with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 108. Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
A Lewiston woman won the largest jackpot in Clearwater River Casino history last week. According to casino officials, Linda Jorgensen won $1,541,533.11 while wagering $4.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Cash Link video gaming machine at the casino east of Lewiston. The video game manufacturer, sent a technician to the...
The Asotin County Library’s Downtown Branch is acting as a cooling center and is welcoming those who need a break from the heat to visit and cool off. According to a news release, the public can stay in the air-conditioned library as long as needed during normal hours of operation.
Around 11 pm Sunday night, citizens of Lewiston woke up to a truly terrifying sight. From their own backyards, they watched as a new wildfire ripped through more than 1,200 acres of land, near the Clearwater River Casino. According to a local who witnessed the fire igniting, there were a...
Comments / 0