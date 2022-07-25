Police: Florida man hit his pregnant mother with baseball bat
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested on Saturday after police said he allegedly attacked his mother, who is pregnant, with a baseball bat.
According to an arrest report, Shane White, 18, got into an argument with his mother that became physical. The victim told police that he grabbed a baseball bat and struck her twice on the back, leaving marks on her skin.13-year-old Florida girl hospitalized with alligator bite
Pinellas Park police said she refused medical attention, stating that she was physically fine. White denied hitting his mother and said that the altercation was only verbal.
White was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. He was held without bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 40