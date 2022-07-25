ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

Police: Florida man hit his pregnant mother with baseball bat

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested on Saturday after police said he allegedly attacked his mother, who is pregnant, with a baseball bat.

According to an arrest report, Shane White, 18, got into an argument with his mother that became physical. The victim told police that he grabbed a baseball bat and struck her twice on the back, leaving marks on her skin.

13-year-old Florida girl hospitalized with alligator bite

Pinellas Park police said she refused medical attention, stating that she was physically fine. White denied hitting his mother and said that the altercation was only verbal.

White was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. He was held without bond.

robert haber
2d ago

Don't they realize that a face or neck tattoo reduces your job chances to near zero? No, I guess they don't. Another scab on society we'll have to support either in prison or on welfare.

Melody LaRoe
3d ago

And she’s having another? Hopefully it doesn’t turn out like him!

acethejack
3d ago

The blueprint for trouble is tattooing on the neck and face!

