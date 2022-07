Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The supplement world is vast and, at times, overwhelming as you attempt to work through which vitamins and minerals your body actually needs to thrive in a sea of options. However, one supplement that we could all benefit from giving a little more attention is a B vitamin complex. After all, the family of essential B vitamins is wide-ranging (there are eight in total: thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, biotin, folate, and vitamin B12). And especially if you follow a plant-based diet, it may be difficult to meet your B needs for the day.

NUTRITION ・ 2 DAYS AGO