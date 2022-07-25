Report reveals a surge in anti-Asian crimes in Oregon
By Steven Tonthat
opb.org
3 days ago
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kimberly Dam usually feels safe working at her coffee shop, Portland Cà Phê, in southeast Portland. But that sense of safety changed in February. “Our door was, I don’t know if it was smashed or someone shot a BB...
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Wednesday to help find 16-year-old Zane Averett. Averett is a child in foster care who went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. He is believed to be in danger. If anyone sees Averett...
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his county is experiencing a “crisis level” of drug overdoses, especially fentanyl and methamphetamine that comes across the southern border. Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community. “We’re...
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State Police) Oregon State Police is part of the Columbia Gorge Safe Kids Coalition, which is part of the greater Safe Kids Oregon organization. They have developed a universal sign which aims to prevent drowning in natural water. The sign, which is available for use throughout Oregon, warns visitors of places they should keep clear of when looking to cool off. The message reads, in both English and Spanish, “Dangerous Area – Do Not Swim”, and depicts a red circle backlash symbol over the icon of a swimmer. Betsy Hartner, the State Coordinator of Safe Kids Oregon, conducted research to ensure the sign adheres to national and international standards.
A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
The Oregon Lottery made a net profit of $968 million last year, according to a preliminary July 22 report to the Lottery Commission. This is the lottery’s highest profit ever, one-third higher than the previous record set in 2019. Chuck Baumann, spokesman for the Oregon Lottery, says the high...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A TV cameraman for Portland, Oregon’s NBC affiliate, KGW-TV, has been assaulted while filming a local news story on a cooling station set during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the station and police said. KGW said in a story posted Tuesday that the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least two people have died from suspected hyperthermia in Oregon during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office reported Wednesday. One death occurred in Portland on Monday, July 25, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said. The state medical examiner's...
Oregon’s unemployment insurance system experienced a litany of problems during the pandemic, a new audit from the Oregon Secretary of State has found, delaying crucial payments to thousands of workers who lost jobs. “The goal of a safety net is for it to be there when you need it,”...
Late in the afternoon of July 15, leaders at St. Charles Health System took the unprecedented step of declaring “crisis standards of care” at all four of their locations — the first health system in Oregon to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
All eyes are on Gabrielle Guedon as she approaches the witness stand at the federal courthouse in Portland. She swears in and sits next to U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta. Lawyers and state officials listen intently as she talks about her experiences finding work as a person with an intellectual disability.
A driver going 93 miles per hour on Highway 20 near Sisters was one of the 172 citations Central Oregon law enforcement agencies handed out during a three-day speed and distracted driving emphasis patrol earlier this month. The Bend Police Department said the majority of citations from the July 12-14...
A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rolled out the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map last month, and had to push it's meeting online due to a verbal threat.
The post Meeting on Oregon’s wildfire risk map moved online after threat; some ‘high-risk’ homeowners frustrated appeared first on KTVZ.
Drivers in 25 Oregon counties, including Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, will be allowed to pump their own gas — at least for a few days. The Oregon Fire Marshal made the announcement Wednesday as a result of Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration due to the heat wave hitting the state.
After nearly 100 Oregonians died in last year’s sweltering heat wave, the state Legislature passed a bill giving tenants the right to have air conditioning units in their apartments. But as the region faces another heat wave this week, some Oregon renters say their landlords have nonetheless threatened them...
In the 1920s, a resurgent Klan found a warm reception in Portland and the rest of Oregon A century ago, Portland was Ku Klux Klan country. Thousands of Portlanders packed downtown auditoriums to hear Klan speakers. Burning crosses lit up the sky above Mt. Tabor and Mt. Scott. Klansmen wearing white robes and hoods staged car rallies on city streets and entered floats in parades. Part 1 of a 5-part special report By 1922, only one year after the reincarnated Klan expanded to Oregon, the Rose City hosted one of the nation's largest KKK chapters. "Portland became the...
For much of the past year, Josephine Allen slept outside, across the street from her old apartment building. Her tent and wheelchair were perched on a patch of dirt above Interstate 405 on Portland’s West End. This gave her a full view of the Taft Home, her residence until eight months ago.
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus-related deaths over the weekend. The OHA’s most recent weekly hospital report shows 424 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus. The state’s test positivity rate is around 14 percent.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recently announced a new emergency declaration to reduce gun violence in the city. This comes after a series of emergency declarations to try to tackle homelessness. These efforts are both being spearheaded by Portland’s year-old Community Safety Division,...
Inflation is a painful reality. And yet, our state government has intensified the problem.The grocery store clerk hits TOTAL. You blink in disbelief as you survey your packed grocery bags, "It costs how much?" While sitting at the gas station watching the pump tick speedily up, up, up, you wince and think, "Ouch, I need to rethink how much I drive." Inflation is affecting all of us and something needs to be done. The Oregon state government has exacerbated the inflation problem and failed the hardworking people, communities and businesses. Individuals and families like us are paying out of...
