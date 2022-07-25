ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Report reveals a surge in anti-Asian crimes in Oregon

By Steven Tonthat
opb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Kimberly Dam usually feels safe working at her coffee shop, Portland Cà Phê, in southeast Portland. But that sense of safety changed in February. “Our door was, I don’t know if it was smashed or someone shot a BB...

www.opb.org

Comments / 16

Tony
3d ago

A new type of divisive tactics for the Dems. Let's pick a new ethnic group every so often. They have sunk to new lows in the last two decades.

Reply(3)
11
Michelle Jordan McIntosh
3d ago

so all this racial teaching in schools the last 25 yrs has done nothing. WOKE teaching has done nothing. All we have done is increase racial divides and hate. you can't pick out a child and say poor you and give free gifts without the others feeling jealous. you can't put 1 child down to make another feel better... works within communities and adults too. I have seen a lot of ppl of color attacking other ppl of color.. as well as just the norm. wish ppl would just grow up, does not matter where you live or what you look like. everyone is hurting some else... and it needs to stop

Reply(2)
7
Take out the trash!
3d ago

iw would say look at the government run schools and you will find out why there is so much hate crimes! they are feeding it to our kids so when they grow up they will have hate

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Teenager reported missing, in danger from Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Wednesday to help find 16-year-old Zane Averett. Averett is a child in foster care who went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. He is believed to be in danger. If anyone sees Averett...
SALEM, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon State Police Preventing Summer Swimming Dangers

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State Police) Oregon State Police is part of the Columbia Gorge Safe Kids Coalition, which is part of the greater Safe Kids Oregon organization. They have developed a universal sign which aims to prevent drowning in natural water. The sign, which is available for use throughout Oregon, warns visitors of places they should keep clear of when looking to cool off. The message reads, in both English and Spanish, “Dangerous Area – Do Not Swim”, and depicts a red circle backlash symbol over the icon of a swimmer. Betsy Hartner, the State Coordinator of Safe Kids Oregon, conducted research to ensure the sign adheres to national and international standards.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials

A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Portland, Oregon, TV Cameraman Assaulted on Assignment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A TV cameraman for Portland, Oregon’s NBC affiliate, KGW-TV, has been assaulted while filming a local news story on a cooling station set during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the station and police said. KGW said in a story posted Tuesday that the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Rosenblum
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 93 mph driver among those cited in Central Oregon traffic blitz

A driver going 93 miles per hour on Highway 20 near Sisters was one of the 172 citations Central Oregon law enforcement agencies handed out during a three-day speed and distracted driving emphasis patrol earlier this month. The Bend Police Department said the majority of citations from the July 12-14...
SISTERS, OR
philomathnews.com

Most rural counties in Oregon

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Crime#Asian People#Vandalism#Anti Asian#Pacific Islander#Thai#Pdx Thai Dining#Eastbank Esplanade
KTVZ News Channel 21

Meeting on Oregon’s wildfire risk map moved online after threat; some ‘high-risk’ homeowners frustrated

The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rolled out the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map last month, and had to push it's meeting online due to a verbal threat. The post Meeting on Oregon’s wildfire risk map moved online after threat; some ‘high-risk’ homeowners frustrated appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Pump your own gas: Oregon’s no self-serve rule suspended for heat wave

Drivers in 25 Oregon counties, including Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, will be allowed to pump their own gas — at least for a few days. The Oregon Fire Marshal made the announcement Wednesday as a result of Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration due to the heat wave hitting the state.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon's history with the KKK runs deep. Let's talk about it.

In the 1920s, a resurgent Klan found a warm reception in Portland and the rest of Oregon A century ago, Portland was Ku Klux Klan country. Thousands of Portlanders packed downtown auditoriums to hear Klan speakers. Burning crosses lit up the sky above Mt. Tabor and Mt. Scott. Klansmen wearing white robes and hoods staged car rallies on city streets and entered floats in parades. Part 1 of a 5-part special report By 1922, only one year after the reincarnated Klan expanded to Oregon, the Rose City hosted one of the nation's largest KKK chapters. "Portland became the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Oregon Records Almost 3,000 New COVID Cases Over The Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus-related deaths over the weekend. The OHA’s most recent weekly hospital report shows 424 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus. The state’s test positivity rate is around 14 percent.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Portland aims to reduce gun violence with targeted neighborhood investments

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recently announced a new emergency declaration to reduce gun violence in the city. This comes after a series of emergency declarations to try to tackle homelessness. These efforts are both being spearheaded by Portland’s year-old Community Safety Division,...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Oregon's state government is making inflation even worse

Inflation is a painful reality. And yet, our state government has intensified the problem.The grocery store clerk hits TOTAL. You blink in disbelief as you survey your packed grocery bags, "It costs how much?" While sitting at the gas station watching the pump tick speedily up, up, up, you wince and think, "Ouch, I need to rethink how much I drive." Inflation is affecting all of us and something needs to be done. The Oregon state government has exacerbated the inflation problem and failed the hardworking people, communities and businesses. Individuals and families like us are paying out of...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy