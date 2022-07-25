ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Stumbles, Future Grim

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEklB_0grpgWun00 The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not.

CNBC recently ran an article titled : “GM is far behind Tesla in electric vehicle sales. CEO Mary Barra has bet on the company that will change.” The writer discussed the debate about whether America’s largest car company can compete directly with Tesla. Based on its market share, GM has trouble.

GM has a problem many other legacy car companies have. It will take them years to migrate most of its manufacturing to EVs. Part of the reason is that their next generation cars are barely off the drawing board.

Another hurdle is that EV adoption, at least in the U.S., could be slower than expected. Some research shows many Americans are reluctant to change from gas powered and hybrid vehicles to EVs.

GM also must deal with Tesla’s remarkably powerful brand. In BrandZ’s 2022 “Most Valuable Global Brands, Tesla ranked 29th with a brand value of $76 billion, up 78% from the previous year. Toyota, Mercedes, and BMW were much lower on the list. GM and its brands were not present. Tesla’s lead is more than in unit sales and technology. People worldwide see it as the leading electric car company, by far.

Ford has a huge advantage over GM in the U.S. It recently launched the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 has been the best selling vehicle in America for four decades. There are millions of them still on the road. This is a huge customer base to target for an EV version.

GM is in the process of spending billions of dollars to become an EV leader, The evidence so far is that it has not made much progress.

Comments / 195

Margie Wade
2d ago

My husband ordered a new Chevrolet pick-up on February 16 this year, they actually built it May 7th and transported it to Texas May 20th. It has been setting in Mesquite Texas ever since. They will not ship it to our dealership and our dealership is not allowed to go pick it up. We are ready to tell them to keep the pick-up and when they finally get a full lot of pick-ups, they can call us and we'll think about it. Also, if all of these car manufacturers have any sense they will continue to make gas and diesel vehicles as well as e.v.'s, because e.v.'s are NOT practical for every place in America.

THEBESTATWUTIDO
3d ago

Happens when you have people working up top that have no idea what the one's on the ground in dealerships are hearing and saying. They're off in their own world in their minds. Like auto stop feature. No one like it. But GM is going to keep it anyways because they want to use more chips. Or the fact they can't tell everyone the real numbers of new cars sold because it would bankrupt them that quarter.

AtHomeInTheSouth
2d ago

As for EVs, some were asked recently NOT to charge their cars due to pressure on the electrical grid. That's not going to encourage drivers to buy electric vehicles.

