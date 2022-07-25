ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cats love milk. But is it safe and healthy? Can cats drink milk without any side effects?

By Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

For the longest of time, milk was portrayed as the ideal food for cats, and this belief has only grown with popular movies, books and cartoons. For example, the cartoon “Tom and Jerry” was created in 1940 , and the titular character, Tom the cat, is shown drinking milk and enjoying it in multiple episodes of the show.

Even today, many cat owners might be led to believe that milk, especially cow’s milk, is a safe meal choice for their pets. However, milk might not be the answer to all cats’ hunger. If you’re planning to feed your feline friend some milk, read on before you do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAC8l_0grpg7B700
Cats, which can tolerate lactose, can have milk in small quantities. Getty Images

Why does my cat lick me?: Explaining your feline friend's behavior.

How long are cats pregnant?: Worried your feline friend's going to have kittens soon?

Can cats drink milk?

In short, yes, cats can drink milk, but it might do them more harm than good.

Veteran cat owners might already know this but cow’s milk, a staple in most households, might cause “gastrointestinal distress” or tummy troubles to your feline companion, according to Purina.

Why, you ask? The answer is lactose intolerance — yes, cats can have it too. Purina says that the high amount of lactose found in cow’s milk is usually too much for a cat’s digestive system to tolerate and can lead to diarrhea, bloating and flatulence.

The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals says that a saucer of milk for your cat is like eating an entire 12-inch pizza by a person in addition to regular, daily meals. And milk is full of fat, leading to weight gain in cats.

Why does my cat bite me?: What can I do to stop them? What you need to know.

How often should I take my dog to the vet? And how to know if your pet needs a checkup.

What type of milk can cats drink?

Whether whole, skim or two-percent, Purina says all of them still have unhealthy amounts of fat,  and the necessary nutrients cannot be found in just a milk diet for your cat friends.

According to Senior Cat Wellness, goat’s milk, which has 20% to 30% less lactose content than cow’s milk, might fare better for some cats. Fermented dairy products like sour cream, yogurt, cultured buttermilk and kefir might be easier to digest for cats, although there’s no clinical evidence.

While plant-based milks such as almond, soy and oat are lactose-free, they are unsuitable for cats since they offer few nutritional benefits.

Senior Cat Wellness says the best milk that can be fed to your cat is milk specially made for cats which contains lactase, the enzyme to break down lactose, and added nutrients which help maintain your cat’s health.

Can kittens drink milk?

Kittens drink milk as provided by nature – from their mothers. According to Hastings Veterinary Hospital, kittens are weaned off their mother’s milk as they grow, about four to 10 weeks from birth. As the kittens grow into adult cats and shift their diets to solid food, there is a reduction of lactase production, which is used to digest a mother’s milk in kittens. The adult amount is not enough to digest milk.

So, yes, kittens can drink their cat mother’s milk , a kitten milk replacer or kitten milk formula for their first four to five weeks, according to Purina.

Why do cats knead you?: And why do they purr? Explaining your pet's behavior.

Just curious?: We answer your everyday questions about life

Can dogs eat bananas?: The safest way for your pup to consume fruit.

Why do cats love milk?

Despite all the naysaying, cats seem to love milk. According to cathabits.net, cats are attracted to milk and milk products due to the protein and fat content in them. And since cats are mammals, drinking milk directly at birth may allow them to recognize and seek milk later as adult cats. However, what you love doesn’t equal what’s good for your health. The same applies to cats.

For cats who can tolerate lactose, milk should still be seen as a treat in moderation but not make up the whole diet, cathabits.net says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cats love milk. But is it safe and healthy? Can cats drink milk without any side effects?

Comments / 1

Related
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Did My Dog Know He Was Being Put To Sleep?

Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Person#Cat Books#Milk Products#Cat Nutrition Food#Pet Owner
dogsbestlife.com

7 ways to sedate your dog to keep him calm while using nail clippers

Trimming your dogs’ nails isn’t an activity you should do without planning. Unlike human beings, you need to prepare dogs before you cut their nails psychologically. Chances are good that your pet will resist if you don’t do things right. You even run the risk your dog will bite you to avoid having his nails trimmed. It might sound easy to do, but dogs get distracted easily, and they are reluctant to sit still when you pull out your nail clippers.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

550K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy