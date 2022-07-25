ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

A Guide to Casinos in Maryland

By Stephanie Maris
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Line State isn’t big on online or in-person gambling, with only six land-based casinos to cover its expansive 12,407 square miles. Unlike its Mid – Atlantic neighbors, Maryland has held off efforts to build an online casino industry even after PASPA. Players from this state have limited options, sometimes...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Boyfriend helps Maryland woman score $27,792.20 lottery prize

July 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said some guidance from her boyfriend helped her score a $27,792.20 prize from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game. The 38-year-old Windsor Mill woman told Maryland Lottery officials her boyfriend is an avid Racetrax player who had won prizes ranging from $600 to $23,000 over the years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
Motorious

Delaware Man Beaches C8 Corvette

On July 12 an unnamed person was driving a C8 Corvette on Old Landing Road in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when the car left the pavement and drove up a grassy mound of dirt. One could say the Stingray was beached, its nose protruding into the air as if it were trying to break free of its earthen prison. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the crash, unless you want to count the driver’s ego, which was thoroughly wrecked.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway.Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach.The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver.Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.A 43-year-old man from Clarksburg, Maryland, got out of the car on the right side and was struck by a passing Toyota Corolla. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No other injuries were reported.Police said they are looking for the Lyft driver, who fled the scene after the crash.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLARKSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Gambling Commission#The Old Line State#Paspa#The Maryland Lottery#Gaming Control Commission#Senate
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for Maryland governor's race, CBS News projects

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore is the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor, CBS News projects.Since election night, Moore remained the top contender among the ten Democrats on the primary election ballot. He's carrying about 35% of the vote as of Friday morning with 70% of districts reporting. Moore outpaces frontrunners Tom Perez, a former Labor Secretary, and Comptroller Peter Franchot by 7 points and 14 points, respectively. His campaign has not yet declared victory. Moore is a combat veteran, author, small business owner and the former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations. Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.   
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
CBS Baltimore

Maryland teacher shortage could create challenges for parents

BALTIMORE -- Much of the United States is struggling with an extreme teacher shortage and Maryland is no exception.The State Board of Education said 5,516 teachers left in 2022. The majority of the educators voluntarily resigned and others left for a myriad of reasons including retirement.Cheryl Bost, the teachers' union president, has described the exodus as "a crisis.""I've been in this business for over 30 years, and I've never seen such shortages across the state. There might be doubling up of classes which doesn't help our students with their learning," said Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association.On...
MARYLAND STATE
102.5 The Bone

What are the largest lottery jackpots in history?

While most of us can only dream of winning the lottery, a few people have done it. Here are some of the largest lottery jackpots in history, provided by The Associated Press:. The world’s biggest lottery jackpot was split three ways, giving each winner $528 million apiece. The tickets were sold in Chino Hills, California; Melbourne Beach, Florida; and Munford, Tennessee.
LOTTERY
Thrillist

Where to Eat and Drink on the Waterfront in DC

One of the best ways to experience DC is by way of water. From Navy Yard to The Wharf and Georgetown, several neighborhoods offer outdoor dining with epic views of the nearby rivers, plus some pretty memorable dining experiences. Many of these waterfront destinations serve up local seafood, including crabs...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy