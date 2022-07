Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW, but only for those in attendance. The capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden witnessed Rousey confront Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. after the duo provoked the women's locker room to make them leave the ring. "I'm sick of the disrespect," Doudrop said. "And I am not leaving this ring unless someone makes me." Rousey would then make her entrance and put Doudrop in an ankle lock, leading RAW announcer Corey Graves to ask why she's here. While the brand split is not as strictly enforced as it used to be these days, Rousey herself is a member of the SmackDown roster.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO