BGA and non-profit news

ArentFox Schiff added three women partners, including one to handle digital assets, in a move that follows the merger this year between Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin. Michelle Cooke joins to become the co-leader in Los Angeles of the firm’s media and entertainment group, from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, where she led its intellectual property protection and enforcement office.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top U.S. corporate lobby group filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Wall Street's regulator over the agency's recent vote to rescind rules that critics said impeded the independence of firms that advise investors on how to vote in corporate elections. The move by the U.S. Chamber of...
SYRACUSE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- First National Bank (FNB) of Syracuse is proud to announce the new event date for a free seminar with best-selling author and business strategist Mark Levy. On August 3, the bank will bring Levy to Garden City, Kansas to speak at the Clarion Inn as part of its commitment to its customers and community. The ideas Mark Levy and his clients have created are known by hundreds of millions of people throughout the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005854/en/ On August 3, First National Bank of Syracuse will bring best-selling author and business strategist Mark Levy to Garden City, Kansas to speak at the Clarion Inn during a free seminar as part of its commitment to its customers and community. (Graphic: Business Wire)
While arts and cultural organizations across the U.S. have increasingly prioritized diversifying their customer base, many struggle to know if their efforts are moving the needle. Findings from a new study, published in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, may be able to help. The researchers tracked changes...
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
On the campaign trail, GOP Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Blake Masters have bemoaned the housing crisis, blaming investment firms for making the United States a “nation of renters.”. But they may want to be careful about what they say. Their biggest and most famous benefactor is heavily invested...
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Riemer & Braunstein LLP, a law firm specializing in the representation of financial institutions, life insurance companies, and debt funds in real estate and commercial transactions, announced that Michelle Ruberto Fonseca has joined the firm as a partner in the firm’s Tax Credit/Community Development Finance group, a national leader in this practice area. Michelle will be working with the team led by Jeff Gaulin, Patrick Cronin, and John Kelley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005180/en/ Michelle Ruberto Fonseca (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Timothy Schott as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005124/en/ Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of Timothy Schott as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
We have some incredibly unfortunate news to report out of California, where one of the founding partners of Am Law 100 firm Gordon & Rees recently passed away. Donald W. Rees, 86, worked at the firm for nearly 50 years, and was able to watch it grow into one of the best firms in America.
The Roots‘ lead lyricist and co-founder Tariq Trotter, better known as “Black Thought, has joined a venture capital firm. Impellent Ventures, an equity-centric venture fund that run by founder David Brown and Philip Beauregard, has chosen Black Thought as general partner of the venture fund. “I’ve been keeping...
