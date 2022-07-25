BGA and non-profit news

SYRACUSE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- First National Bank (FNB) of Syracuse is proud to announce the new event date for a free seminar with best-selling author and business strategist Mark Levy. On August 3, the bank will bring Levy to Garden City, Kansas to speak at the Clarion Inn as part of its commitment to its customers and community. The ideas Mark Levy and his clients have created are known by hundreds of millions of people throughout the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005854/en/ On August 3, First National Bank of Syracuse will bring best-selling author and business strategist Mark Levy to Garden City, Kansas to speak at the Clarion Inn during a free seminar as part of its commitment to its customers and community. (Graphic: Business Wire)

