ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A traffic stop for an improper lane change led to the confiscation of more than a kilo of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Cedartown man. Adrian Robinson, 40, was pulled over on Monday after the Polk County police department said he was showing other signs of impaired driving. Robinson pulled over, but after officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, police said he suddenly drove off.

CEDARTOWN, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO