Liquor Lyle's has a new owner: The company behind Tilt Pinball on Eat Street

The owner of Tilt Pinball Bar has purchased the beloved dive bar Liquor Lyle's on South Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Driving the news: Tilt made the announcement on Instagram .

Real estate broker Jeff Salzbrun confirmed the purchase to Axios, and said the building sold for $700,000 on Friday. Salzbrun represented the sellers.

The intrigue: The bar will become a pinball bar, according the Instagram post. The company, which is owned by real estate developer Daniel Oberpriller of North Bay Cos., said more details would be forthcoming.

Tilt opened near Eat Street in 2017.

In the Instagram post, Tilt said it would be changing its name to LITT Pinball Bar "due to certain reasons."

Flashback: Axios broke the news last year that the longtime Lyle's owners Russell Spence, Ken Meshbesher would not reopen the bar and put it up for sale.