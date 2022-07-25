ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Liquor Lyle's has a new owner: The company behind Tilt Pinball on Eat Street

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaqCV_0grpd3kq00

The owner of Tilt Pinball Bar has purchased the beloved dive bar Liquor Lyle's on South Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Driving the news: Tilt made the announcement on Instagram .

  • Real estate broker Jeff Salzbrun confirmed the purchase to Axios, and said the building sold for $700,000 on Friday. Salzbrun represented the sellers.

The intrigue: The bar will become a pinball bar, according the Instagram post. The company, which is owned by real estate developer Daniel Oberpriller of North Bay Cos., said more details would be forthcoming.

  • Tilt opened near Eat Street in 2017.
  • In the Instagram post, Tilt said it would be changing its name to LITT Pinball Bar "due to certain reasons."

Flashback: Axios broke the news last year that the longtime Lyle's owners Russell Spence, Ken Meshbesher would not reopen the bar and put it up for sale.

  • A third partner, Ron Meshbesher, died in 2018 and his stake is owned by his wife, Kim.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
Apartment Therapy

I Never Thought I’d Fall in Love with the Suburbs — Until I Found This Close-Knit, Progressive Oasis

When my husband and I decided to move our family to the Milwaukee area last year to be closer to my family, we saw an opportunity to take stock of our values. Like many others, the pandemic amplified details about our lives we’d never thought twice about. For starters, we loved having enough space to raise our two boys, but we also missed the community vibe of city living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
ROSEVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Lyle, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
ccxmedia.org

Pickleball Food-and-Beer Complex Proposed in Maple Grove

What do you get when you mix the rising popularity of pickleball with the growth of craft beer? In Maple Grove, you get a new business. A proposal by Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. is before the Maple Grove Planning Commission this week for a business called Pints & Paddle. Plans calls for a 33,000-square-foot facility to be built adjacent to Crunch Fitness in The Grove shopping center.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Pinball#Tilt Pinball Bar#North Bay Cos#Litt Pinball Bar
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Developer Offers Plans to Redevelop Brooklyn Center Sears Site

A developer has plans to turn the former Sears building into a business park. The Sears store closed in 2018 and was the last remaining business from the former Brookdale Mall. Since then, there have been problems with the property that have ranged from break-ins to water main breaks to people dumping trash. City staff told the council in Monday night’s meeting that a staff person checks on the building daily.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bring Me The News

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Renderings unveiled for a proposed amphitheater near Canterbury Park in Shakopee detail the design of what's likely to become one of the largest outdoor venues in Minnesota. Minneapolis-based Swervo Development announced it's plans to build the 19,000-seat amphitheater earlier this year. The venue is proposed to become the centerpiece of the sprawling redevelopment zone surrounding the racetrack, dubbed Canterbury Commons.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Does the "five second rule" matter?

MINNEAPOLIS – Apparently, five seconds is the dealbreaker for some people on whether to eat food that hits the ground. A recent survey of 2,000 people found 44% follow the "five second rule." But there's many other factors experts say are more important than time. Does the "five second...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Approves Seeking Bids to Demolish Four Seasons Mall

Four Seasons Mall Planned for Demolition This Winter. The Plymouth City Council unanimously approved going out for bids to tear down the former Four Seasons Mall. The vote occurred at Tuesday night’s meeting. The city purchased the property in June 2021 with the intent of demolishing the building and selling the property to a developer.
MinnPost

3M to split into two companies

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina doctor offering non-surgical solution for painful uterine fibroids, allowing women to "wear white" again

EDINA, Minn. -- An Edina doctor is raising awareness about a procedure to treat a common health problem for many women. Uterine fibroids can cause a lot of pain and bleeding.One option for treating these benign tumors was to remove a woman's uterus, but there is a less known, less invasive treatment available to you called Uterine Fibroid Embolization, better known as UFE.Dr. Rochelle Wolfe, at Vascular and Interventional Experts (VIE) in Edina, is one of a few experts offering UFE."It's done in an hour or less, it's done in an outpatient setting," said Wolfe, "I call it a non-surgical...
EDINA, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1000
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy