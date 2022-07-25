Kick Game Continues UK Expansion With New Liverpool Store

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she is “very proud” after her side beat Sweden 4-0 to in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.The Lionesses roared into this summer’s showpiece final thanks to goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.“I’m very proud, I think again the team found a way [after] we didn’t start well,” Wiegman said.England will face either Germany or France in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday (31 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans react after 4-0 win takes England’s Lionesses into Euro 2022 finalSarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase Euro 2022 finalEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain

