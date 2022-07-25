ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick Game Continues UK Expansion With New Liverpool Store

By Sanj Patel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK sneaker retailer Kick Game has just opened the doors to its brand new Liverpool store. With a number of spaces already under its belt, the brick and mortar space is the retailer’s sixth physical outpost, following similarly designed outlets in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. Located in...

