Minors: Myers at first again with El Paso; Padres in the DSL All-Star Game

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Wil Myers is expected to continue to test his knee at Triple-A El Paso this week after collecting two more hits, including a double, in an 11-10 loss at Reno in 10 innings.

It was the second time that Myers played first base while rehabbing the minors. He played nine innings before he was lifted in extra innings.

The 2-for-5 day raised Myers' batting line to .313/.353/.563 in eight games – five at low Single-A Lake Elsinore (1.122 OPS) and three with El Paso (.643 OPS).

Designated hitter Brent Rooker (1.010 OPS) drove in three runs on his organization-best 19 th homer and right fielder Luis Liberato (.860 OPS) drove in two runs on his 14 th homer.

Left fielder Taylor Kohlwey (.946 OPS) drove in three runs on three hits and center fielder Jose Azocar (.788 OPS) and third baseman Kervin Pichardo (.968 OPS) both had two hits.

Ten El Paso pitchers combined for nine walks, although right-hander Thomas Eshelman (7.56 ERA) did not walk any while allowing two runs in two innings in the start.

Right-hander Jesse Scholtens (3-2, 4.21) walked three batters in the 10 th to allow the winning run.

El Paso is 52-41.

Padres in the DSL All-Star Game

Second baseman Alain Camou went 1-for-2 in a 6-6 tie in the DSL All-Star Game, played between AL and NL affiliates.

Shortstop Jose Sanabria also represented the Padres in the game, going 0-for-1 after replacing Camou in the lineup.

The 18-year-old Camou, who led off and started at second base, is hitting .322/.428/.417 with 15 RBIs and 10 steals in 17 tries in his first 34 games as a pro.

Sanabria, 19, is hitting .336/.426/.445 with 13 RBIS and six steals in eight tries in 35 games. Sanabria is repeating the DSL after hitting .212/.332/.276 in 53 games last year.

Sunday’s scoreboard

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (48-40)

  • Missions 8, Corpus Christi 2: RHP Moises Lugo (5-0, 3.40) struck out seven over 3 1/3 shutout, no-hit innings in relief for the win. RHP Brandon Komar (7.22) allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings in the start. RHP Jose Quezada (0.96) struck out two in a scoreless ninth. SS Connor Hollis (.879 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. 1B Webster Rivas (.893 OPS) went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. 3B Juan Fernandez (.607 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

HIGH SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (38-52)

  • TinCaps 8, Dayton 0: LHP Noel Vela (6-6, 3.59) struck out 10 over seven shutout innings, scattering three hits and a walk in the win. LF Corey Rosier (.759 OPS) went 1-for-4 with his ninth homer and three RBIs. 3B Lucas Dunn (.743 OPS) went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. SS Max Ferguson (.527 OPS) went 1-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. CF Robert Hassell III (.862 OPS) went 0-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (52-38)

  • Inland Empire 3, Storm 1: LHP Bodi Rascon (3.45) struck out six over six shutout innings, scattering just three hits in the no-decision. LHP Ben Miller (2-4, 4.10) allowed a run in the seventh inning and LHP Hazahel Quijada (4.41) allowed two runs in the eighth. 2B Nerwilian Cedeno (.748 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a double and 3B Marcos Castanon (.897 OPS) went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored. RF Albert Fabian (.850 OPS) went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Note: The ACL Padres were off. The Padres’ full-season affiliates will be off Monday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
