Vail, AZ

29-year-old Troy Allred dead after a rollover crash in Vail (Vail, AZ)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Authorities identified 29-year-old Troy Allred as the domestic dispute suspect who died after a rollover crash late Saturday in Vail. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place [...]

Domestic dispute suspect dies in roll-over crash in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A domestic dispute suspect died in a single-vehicle roll-over crash in Vail late Saturday, July 23. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Troy Allred, 29, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the hospital following a crash near Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place.
VAIL, AZ
