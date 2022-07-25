ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A new generation of scientists gets ready to commandeer the James Webb Space Telescope

By Sumeet Kulkarni
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Sofía Rojas was having breakfast with family when the email she'd long anticipated finally landed in her inbox.

It was from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Science Mission Office, informing her that she's been allotted 18 hours to commandeer the telescope.

“I went nuts," said Rojas, a graduate student at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany. "I was jumping. And my family was not understanding.”

Their bewilderment was understandable. It was March 2021, and Webb hadn't even launched yet.

But even on the ground, the infrared telescope with an impressive array of gold-plated hexagonal mirrors was something special. The $10-billion instrument was built to collect the faintest light traveling from the earliest stars and galaxies.

Rojas plans to study how primitive galaxies were distributed across the sky and whether mysterious stuff called dark matter helped shape the nascent universe. She and her team will point Webb to randomly selected patches all over the sky and see what they can find.

A total of 1,172 observing proposals were submitted to the Space Telescope Science Institute, or STScI, which manages the new telescope. Of those, 286 projects were selected for its first year of operation, including about 25 led by PhD students, according to Christine Chen , an astronomer at STScI.

Six times larger and 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, Webb's ability to observe infrared light enables it to see through interstellar dust and detect wavelengths stretched by the expanding universe that are invisible to the human eye.

Rojas was aware these capabilities would make telescope time a hot commodity. To have her proposal accepted "just feels a bit surreal," she said, "especially because I'm just doing my PhD."

Rohan Naidu had hoped to use the Webb for his PhD thesis at the Harvard Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Mass. He began his graduate program in 2017 and expected to get access to observing data, "but then there was a major, major delay," he said.

It wasn't the first. When NASA selected a prime contractor to build the telescope in 2003, its intended launch date was set for 2010. It was pushed back multiple times before it finally blasted off from French Guiana on Dec. 25, 2021.

That was too late for Naidu's dissertation, which wound up being about the history of the Milky Way and how it ripped apart and absorbed other galaxies to grow to its current size. But with Webb now open for business, he can revisit his original plan to study how the first galaxies formed a few hundred million years after the big bang. He plans to study a specific part of the sky where galaxies seem to be overabundant.

Webb will tell us “when the first lights in the universe turned on,” he said.

Doing science from space is expensive. To have a proposal accepted, scientists must convince Webb's keepers that their work cannot be carried out using telescopes on the ground.

UC Berkeley graduate student Aliza Beverage spent several weeks running simulations to show that the observations she wanted to make — of ancient galaxies whose light is too faint to penetrate Earth's atmosphere — could not be carried out with the telescopes at the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, the next best alternative.

The same was true for Gourav Khullar , who along with his team spent several sleepless nights writing a successful proposal to use the Webb telescope for all of 20 hours.

Khullar, who recently finished his PhD at the University of Chicago, aims to find the ages of early galaxies by studying what they’re made of. One of Webb's instruments, the Near-Infrared Spectrograph, splits light to detect imprints of elements that are more abundant in older galaxies.

“There is no other instrument that allows us to spectrally study such early galaxies,” said Khullar, who will continue his work as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pittsburgh.

His target is a galaxy named COOL J1241+2219 , which appears to have grown much faster than other galaxies in the young universe.

Beverage, on the other hand, is investigating why some galaxies appear to have fizzled out in those early days.

“Looking back in time over 10 billion years, we see some galaxies that are dead — they're not forming stars anymore," she said. "They should be thriving. There's so much gas around, they could be forming stars, but they're not. And that's a big puzzle.”

While observing time has been granted only to select groups of astronomers, access to Webb data is by no means exclusive. A series of early release science projects will help the astronomy community understand the telescope's observing process and data analysis techniques, and the data they generate will be made available to the public.

Kedar Phadke , a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is involved in one such project. It targets four galaxies, “two of which are very dusty, and two which are not dusty and have already been observed by the Hubble Space Telescope,” he said. Observations of the latter two will be used to calibrate Webb's performance, while the dusty galaxies will serve as a test for how well its infrared vision can see through dust.

While Webb can see objects that are billions of light-years away, it can only view a tiny part of the sky at a time. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson likened it to observing a grain of sand held at arm’s length.

COSMOS-Web aims to broaden Webb's vision. Over a period of 208 hours, the project will image a piece of the sky called COSMOS that is three times the size of the full moon.

The results will be released as a catalog for other astronomers, an effort Olivia Cooper, a graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin, is helping lead. She said she expects Webb's images of COSMOS will unlock "questions that we don't already have, which is exciting."

Cooper and others have plenty of science to look forward to, and for a long time to come. Webb reached its destination nearly a million miles from Earth with minimal course corrections, saving enough fuel to extend its mission well beyond the 10 years initially hoped for.

Beverage said her advisors are part of a generation of astronomers whose careers blossomed as they racked up discoveries with the Hubble Space Telescope.

“I feel like I’m part of a generation that’s going to be defined by the James Webb Space Telescope,” she said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope

President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers have discovered that humans are the primary reason behind evolution on Earth

A recent scientific study has confirmed that human beings are responsible for evolutionary changes persistent on the planet. This study published in the journal ‘Science’ involved more than 250 researchers from over sixteen countries worldwide. Together they studied the influence of urbanization on evolution. For this study, they used the white clover plant Trifolium repensas the model found in most cities worldwide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
State
Hawaii State
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

Meet the Kooks Who Think NASA’s James Webb Telescope Is a Giant Space Cannon

The space community has been abuzz this week after NASA unveiled five stunning, highly anticipated new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. While the pictures stirred the awe and wonder of normal people, they also became a target for good old-fashioned idiots—er, conspiracy theorists—who believe that the photos are fake, or really evidence of enormous aliens, or that Webb is a giant space laser, actually.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Science#The Max Planck Institute
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

'We can't contain the excitement!' President Joe Biden will unveil one of NASA's James Webb space telescope's first images of deep space TODAY ahead of the full reveal tomorrow

US President Joe Biden will release the first ever deep space image from NASA's new super space telescope later today. The eagerly-anticipated picture will offer a sneak peek ahead of tomorrow's full reveal of images from the $10 billion (£7.4 billion) James Webb Space Telescope. It was launched at...
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air

Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
CHINA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
373K+
Followers
66K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy