ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio legislative caucuses, candidates report fundraising ahead of Aug. 2 election: Capitol Letter

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the money: State legislative candidates have announced their fundraising hauls ahead of the upcoming Aug. 2 special primary election. As usual, the official Republican caucuses vastly outraised their Democratic counterparts, with the Ohio House Republican Alliance raising $1.1 million, versus the House Democratic Campaign Committee’s $431,700. And the Republican Senate...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine dodges controversy while kicking off Ohio State Fair: Capitol Letter

All’s fair: Gov. Mike DeWine opened the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday. During a gaggle with reporters, DeWine avoided answering questions about a pending bill banning virtually all abortions, including whether he thinks there should be exceptions for rape and incest or whether he thinks there should be clarifications in the heartbeat bill. As Laura Hancock reports, there’s been confusion over whether the 10-year-old girl who sought an abortion in Indiana would have qualified for an exception in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Analysis: A primary election in August? Thank the Ohio GOP

Last week in this space we took a stab at explaining the pretzel logic and Republican scamming of the system which has led us to an embarrassing and illogical position. In November, we will hold an election for Ohio's 15 congressional districts using a map that has already been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
WHIO Dayton

More Ohioans should be eligible for help paying utility bills, under DeWine executive order

COLUMBUS — More Ohioans should now be eligible to get help paying their electric and natural gas bills. Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristina Roegner
Person
Shane Wilkin
Person
Marcy Kaptur
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Nathan Manning
Person
Donald Trump
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine remains mum on rape and incest exceptions in abortion laws, after 10-year-old rape victim obtained abortion in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In between greeting mascots and sampling a cream puff at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine, during a question-and-answer session with reporters, didn’t directly address queries about whether a future potential law outlawing abortion in Ohio would include a rape and incest exception after the state and nation were rocked by the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who sought an abortion in Indiana after being raped.
COLUMBUS, OH
newsnet5

DeWine claims concern for 'vulnerable,' still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. As he celebrated passage and enactment of severe abortion restrictions in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine was lavish in expressing concern for “the most vulnerable among us, those who do not have a voice.”
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Ohio Attorney General#Senate Committee#State Senate#House Of Representatives#Rotunda Rumblings#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Ohra
Cleveland Scene

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She’s Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

State Rep. Monique Smith moved to Northeast Ohio 20 years ago, the week before she and her husband, a North Olmsted native, got hitched. And like other young couples of a social and liberal bent, they gravitated toward Lakewood, the bar-hoppable first-ring suburb on Cleveland’s west side. Not only did they live there happily for 15 years, Smith cut her political teeth as a Lakewood councilwoman from 2010-2014.
CLEVELAND, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Sues Biden Administration For Threatening To Withhold Nutrition Assistance For Schools

(PRESS RELEASE) COLUMBUS, OHIO- Attorney General Dave Yost is pushing back on the Biden administration’s policy updates that compel schools receiving federal nutritional assistance and other funding subject to Title IX to adopt detrimental and onerous gender identity policies or risk losing that financial support. Yost joined 21 other...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Attorney General files lawsuit against Biden administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined 21 other attorney generals in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration. Yost is pushing against the administration's updates to policies for schools to receive federal nutritional assistance and other funding subject to Title IX gender identity policies. “This is...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WOWK 13 News

Both sides react to new West Virginia abortion clarification bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One side is calling Monday’s decision to push the House Health Committee’s bill that calls for a total ban on abortion, “an unprecedented attack,” while the other side is saying that it is, “an exciting day.” The West Virginia House Health Committee voted 16-6 to push their drafted abortion clarification bill […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio senator offers bill extending unemployment to lower wage workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, has introduced legislation to lower the income thresholds for claiming unemployment. The shift would make it easier for part-time and underemployed workers to receive benefits if they lose their jobs. Under current law, workers must make almost $6,000 and be employed...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy