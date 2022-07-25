Ohio legislative caucuses, candidates report fundraising ahead of Aug. 2 election: Capitol Letter

All’s fair: Gov. Mike DeWine opened the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday. During a gaggle with reporters, DeWine avoided answering questions about a pending bill banning virtually all abortions, including whether he thinks there should be exceptions for rape and incest or whether he thinks there should be clarifications in the heartbeat bill. As Laura Hancock reports, there’s been confusion over whether the 10-year-old girl who sought an abortion in Indiana would have qualified for an exception in Ohio.

